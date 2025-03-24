One Secret Beach Town In Mexico Offers A Stunning Uncrowded Escape From Wild Tourist Crowds

In recent years, Puerto Vallarta has staked its claim as one of Mexico's most exciting beach party destinations. While Cancun and Los Cabos are the traditional choices for exotic beach escapes and exciting parties, Puerto Vallarta is a fantastic alternative, as well as being a beautiful beachside hotspot for LGBT+ tourists. With plenty of luxury 5-star resorts and a wild nightlife scene, it's the perfect destination for a certain type of vacation.

However, if body shots and pumping party music isn't your thing, the joys of Puerto Vallarta may leave you cold. Many people looking for a more laid-back Mexican beach experience on the Pacific Coast look north from Puerto Vallarta to Riviera Nayarit and the low-key seaside gem of Sayulita or the artistic, hippy haven of San Pancho. But even these places have begun to be overrun with tourist crowds. Some travelers choose to head south, to the luxury hotels and natural beauty of Mexico's 'Happy Coast', but for those in the know, there is another option much closer: The gorgeous secret beach town of Chacala.

Situated about 60 miles north of Puerto Vallarta International Airport, around 90 minutes by car, Chacala is a sleepy little fishing village with a gorgeous, lazy curve of sand guarded on both sides by jungle-covered promontories. Backed by hazy, verdant mountain peaks and with unusually calm waters for the Pacific, it's the perfect under-the-radar antidote to the beaches full of surfers at Sayulita or the yoga and wellness retreats of San Pancho and in a different universe to the resorts of Puerto Vallarta.