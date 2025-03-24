Alabama's Longest Free-Flowing River Is A Recreational Playground Bursting With Rare Lilies In The Spring

The longest free-flowing river in Alabama stretches almost 200 miles from its source at Echo Lake, 27 miles northeast of Birmingham, to its confluence with the Alabama River to the south of Selma. The Cahaba River provides Birmingham, an artsy city with one of the country's best food scenes, with half of its drinking water. It also provides some outstanding recreational opportunities for residents and visitors to this beautiful swath of the Yellowhammer State. The Cahaba River offers solid recreational access along its entire reach, and visitors can swim, boat, and fish in its generally clean waters.

Known for being one of the last strongholds of the eponymous Cahaba lilies, a beautiful, white-flowered lily native to the American Southeast, the river is also one of the most biologically diverse in the United States. The Cahaba lily requires clean, flowing water to survive, and in the springtime, visitors to the river can take in the breathtaking sight of these lilies in full bloom, poking out of the river's shoals. The plant's mere presence is a testament to the river's general health along most of its course as it flows north to south.