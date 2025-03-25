A Charming, Affordable, Laidback Beach Town In The Caribbean Costa Maya Has Mexico's Largest Coral Atoll

Mexico is one of the best places in the world to dive. It's full of incredibly rich, vibrant underwater environments, from the Sea of Cortez, described by Jacques Cousteau as "the world's aquarium," to the stunning coral "walls" of the island of Cozumel. You can swim with whale sharks off the coast of La Paz in Baja California and Holbox Island in the Yucatan, or explore the crystal-clear waters of Mexico's iconic cenotes.

But one of the most exciting and unusual dive sites in Mexico, hidden away in an unexplored corner of the Caribbean Costa Maya, is surprisingly underrated. Far from the bustling tourist hubs of Cancun, Playa del Carmen, and Tulum, Mahahual offers a more laid-back version of the Caribbean dream, with plenty of gorgeous coastal beauty to go around.

Tucked away in the south of Quintana Roo state, near the city of Chetumal on the Belize border by the bright blue beauty of Bacalar lagoon, Mahahual is located far from the standard Riviera Maya tourist trail. Around 35 miles off the main highway that runs from Cancun in the north to Chetumal in the south, it's a fairly remote spot. As a result, it's not the easiest place to get to. Chetumal International Airport is nearly two hours away by car, and the Limones-Chacchoben stop on the Tren Maya route is just under an hour's drive by taxi or bus. But the seclusion is a feature, not a bug, of this delightful, affordable beach town, and once you're there, you'll be overjoyed with the contrast it offers to some of the more accessible and more expensive Costa Maya destinations.