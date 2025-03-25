This Western State's Short But Unmatched 'Oh-My-God Road' Delivers Jaw-Dropping Views And Hairpin Turns
Colorado is full of magical mountain scenery. Pretty much anywhere in the state you go, you'll find something breathtaking, such as a scenic byway full of mountain towns and beauty, known as Colorado's "essential journey for road trippers." However, if you want as much beautiful scenery as you can get in a short drive, the road widely known as the "Oh-My-God Road" is where you'll want to drive next.
Officially known as the Virginia Canyon Scenic Drive, the Oh-My-God Road is roughly a 7.5-mile trip through some of the most amazing views Colorado offers. This road will take you on an adventure from Idaho Springs through the mountains to Central City, gaining nearly 2,000 feet in elevation on the way. If you aren't up for the tight turns of Oh-My-God Road, you can take the Central City Parkway between the two charming towns, but if you are up for the challenge and want some beautiful mountain scenery along with views of around 12 historic gold mines and two ghost towns, this hair-raising road is worth it.
Despite its nickname, the Virginia Canyon Scenic Drive is far from the worst road you can come across in the mountains. However, it should still be taken seriously as it is mostly unpaved and not always wide enough for two cars to fit side-by-side. Plus, if you're afraid of heights or don't like driving along the edges of the road with a drop-off on one side, then this could definitely be frightening. There are also some pretty sharp hairpin turns. So, be sure to take the road slowly, be cautious of other drivers, and don't let the beautiful views distract you too much, and you will enjoy this scenic journey.
What you need to know before exploring the Oh-My-God Road
Because this drive can be frightening, it is important to be prepared, especially if you don't have experience with mountain driving. When possible, get a vehicle that has four-wheel drive. While other cars can make it down the road when it's fully dry, they often have trouble when it is wet or icy.
If you're planning to drive the Oh-My-God Road, the best time of year to do it is in the summer. There will be a higher chance of dry, solid dirt beneath your tires. In the fall — September and October specifically — you get to see beautiful autumn colors, but you'll have to watch the weather carefully to make sure you aren't setting out on the road in icy or snowy conditions. In the spring, the roads are often slick, and there is a high chance of ice and snow, making the drive more treacherous. The same goes for the winter months.
If you do want to walk or hike along this road, winter is the best time as there are far fewer cars taking this path. The snowy months are a great time to visit the state, especially if you want to check out places like the Colorado ski town with the most winter athletes and "champagne powder" snow, but it's not ideal for driving. You especially want to avoid roads with sheer cliffs and no guard rails — like the Oh-My-God Road — if the weather is looking bad (unless you are an experienced mountain driver and have chains on your tires).
Don't miss nearby destinations in your hurry to see Oh-My-God Road
To get to Virginia Canyon Scenic Drive, the best way is to start at Idaho Springs, which is about 40 minutes by car from Denver. If you are traveling on I-70, take Exit 241, and then turn onto Colorado Boulevard and continue down the road a little past the visitor center until you see a dirt road on the right. If you want to make sure you take the correct turn, stop at the Idaho Springs Visitor Center and pick up a free map. I-70 is an amazing interstate to explore in Colorado, especially on the west side of Denver. There are so many amazing mountain towns along the way, such as Georgetown, the charming Colorado spot with scenery that reminds visitors of Europe, as well as Idaho Springs.
In fact, on top of the Oh-My-God Road, there are plenty of fun things to do in Idaho Springs. For those who are excited to try the drive because of the historic mining sites, make sure to visit the Idaho Springs Heritage Museum and Visitor Center and the Argo Mill and Tunnel. For some relaxation before or after your drive, check out the nearby Indian Hot Springs with natural mineral pools surrounded by mountain scenery.
On the other end of Oh-My-God Road is Central City. It's the perfect destination for those who enjoy casinos with six different options to choose from. However, there are plenty more places to check out, including the Central City Cemetery, which can be explored on a hiking trail, and the Gilpin Arts Association gallery where you can check out work by local artists. Afterwards, make sure to visit some local antique stores, like Ermel's Emporium and Golden Rose Antiques.