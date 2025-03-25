This Western State's Short But Unmatched 'Oh-My-God Road' Delivers Jaw-Dropping Views And Hairpin Turns

Colorado is full of magical mountain scenery. Pretty much anywhere in the state you go, you'll find something breathtaking, such as a scenic byway full of mountain towns and beauty, known as Colorado's "essential journey for road trippers." However, if you want as much beautiful scenery as you can get in a short drive, the road widely known as the "Oh-My-God Road" is where you'll want to drive next.

Officially known as the Virginia Canyon Scenic Drive, the Oh-My-God Road is roughly a 7.5-mile trip through some of the most amazing views Colorado offers. This road will take you on an adventure from Idaho Springs through the mountains to Central City, gaining nearly 2,000 feet in elevation on the way. If you aren't up for the tight turns of Oh-My-God Road, you can take the Central City Parkway between the two charming towns, but if you are up for the challenge and want some beautiful mountain scenery along with views of around 12 historic gold mines and two ghost towns, this hair-raising road is worth it.

Despite its nickname, the Virginia Canyon Scenic Drive is far from the worst road you can come across in the mountains. However, it should still be taken seriously as it is mostly unpaved and not always wide enough for two cars to fit side-by-side. Plus, if you're afraid of heights or don't like driving along the edges of the road with a drop-off on one side, then this could definitely be frightening. There are also some pretty sharp hairpin turns. So, be sure to take the road slowly, be cautious of other drivers, and don't let the beautiful views distract you too much, and you will enjoy this scenic journey.