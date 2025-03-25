The 'Heart Of Roanoke Island' Is A Coastal North Carolina Town With Cozy B&Bs And Tasty Local Cuisine
Roanoke Island is one of the most unique destinations in North Carolina. Located near the Outer Banks (but not technically part of the barrier island chain), its landscape is filled with dense forests and calm waters, making it a lowkey alternative to the beach hubs of Nags Head and Kitty Hawk. A few communities can be found on the island, and the coastal town of Manteo stands out from the pack thanks to its offering of unique bed and breakfasts, exceptional local restaurants, and a rural setting. Known as the "Heart of Roanoke Island," the town feels far removed from the throngs of tourists just minutes away.
Manteo isn't nearly as action-packed as other coastal towns, but it's a fun diversion from the usual tourist traps found throughout the Outer Banks. Consider visiting it as part of a larger trip to North Carolina, or pair it with a visit to one of the Outer Banks' least-visited islands for a truly relaxing escape. Most travelers will fly into Virginia's Norfolk International Airport two hours north, so consider extending your trip to also check out the secret, serene Gwynn's Island, full of natural beauty and seafood just beyond the city. But regardless of how you plan to spend your time on the East Coast, Manteo is undoubtedly one of the most distinctive towns in all of North Carolina.
The best dining and lodging in Manteo
The tiny town of Manteo is overflowing with worthwhile attractions, and the same holds true for its lodging and dining options. Roanoke Island Inn is an easy recommendation for travelers seeking a memorable place to stay. Originally built in the 1860s and renovated for modern tastes, it offers courtesy bike rentals, over an acre of manicured gardens, and relaxing seating areas throughout its lobby. Affordable accommodations can be found at the colorful Island Guesthouse and Motel. Located near the quaint Dare County Library and Fort Bartow Historical Marker, it's a no-frills choice for frugal travelers. There are several other historic accomodations throughout Manteo, so be sure to look around at other bed and breakfasts if these popular choices are fully booked.
Much like North Carolina's scenic and delicious Historic Barbecue Trail, dining in Manteo is all about local cuisine. The No. 1 rated restaurant in Manteo on Tripadvisor is Hungry Pelican, which earned its ranking due to its incredible salads, sandwiches, and a surprisingly long list of vegetarian dishes. If the weather permits, consider eating al fresco in its charming outdoor seating area. Seeking a more energetic pub-like atmosphere? Dive into Lost Colony Tavern on Queen Elizabeth Avenue. Along with plenty of local beer options, the tavern honors Manteo's English history by offering a menu filled with both Outer Banks favorites and traditional British dishes.
The best things to do in Manteo, North Carolina
Despite being surrounded by water, Manteo doesn't have a beach. That holds true for all of Roanoke Island, so if you want to dig your toes into warm sand, head east to the Outer Banks. However, Manteo makes up for the lack of sand with truly unique attractions. One of the biggest draws is the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island. Housing over 2,000 animals across 16 acres, it's the ideal place to learn more about sharks, sea turtles, and the vast array of creatures that call the ocean home. A bundle of daily programs are offered free with admission, including a chance to talk with a scuba diver or watch an educational movie.
At the northern tip of Roanoke Island sits the Elizabethan Gardens. Serving as a living memorial to Sir Walter Raleigh's lost colonists who lived on the island hundreds of years ago, it's an elegant, well-maintained garden that's been open to visitors since 1960. Must-see destinations include the Sunken Garden, the Great Lawn, and a terrace with an overlook.
Round out your day with an evening of performing arts. The Lost Colony play is held at the stunning Waterside Theatre in the Fort Raleigh National Historic Site, with the island's natural beauty serving as a living backdrop. The play tells the true story of a colony that mysteriously vanished on Roanoke Island, and it's a fascinating way to learn more about North Carolina's history.