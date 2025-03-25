The 'Heart Of Roanoke Island' Is A Coastal North Carolina Town With Cozy B&Bs And Tasty Local Cuisine

Roanoke Island is one of the most unique destinations in North Carolina. Located near the Outer Banks (but not technically part of the barrier island chain), its landscape is filled with dense forests and calm waters, making it a lowkey alternative to the beach hubs of Nags Head and Kitty Hawk. A few communities can be found on the island, and the coastal town of Manteo stands out from the pack thanks to its offering of unique bed and breakfasts, exceptional local restaurants, and a rural setting. Known as the "Heart of Roanoke Island," the town feels far removed from the throngs of tourists just minutes away.

Manteo isn't nearly as action-packed as other coastal towns, but it's a fun diversion from the usual tourist traps found throughout the Outer Banks. Consider visiting it as part of a larger trip to North Carolina, or pair it with a visit to one of the Outer Banks' least-visited islands for a truly relaxing escape. Most travelers will fly into Virginia's Norfolk International Airport two hours north, so consider extending your trip to also check out the secret, serene Gwynn's Island, full of natural beauty and seafood just beyond the city. But regardless of how you plan to spend your time on the East Coast, Manteo is undoubtedly one of the most distinctive towns in all of North Carolina.