Escape Chesapeake Bay Crowds At A Secret Serene Island Full Of Natural Beauty And Plenty Of Seafood

Virginia's Middle Peninsula is one of those quiet, under-the-radar places you think might exist somewhere, but you don't really know where to go looking for it. It's a rural coastal community rooted in a history of boat building, agriculture, and fishing. Driving through, you'll pass woodlands and farmlands brimming with feed corn and soybeans. There are no sprawling resorts or big cities (nor their conveniences or nuisances). Chesapeake Bay is open and peaceful, and you'll hear the distinctive rumble of traditional deadrise workboats every morning as watermen and women head out to tend their crab traps and fish nets.

People come to the Middle Peninsula for just this sort of atmosphere. Virginia has three areas of interest along the western shore of Chesapeake Bay: The Northern Neck, Middle Peninsula, and Lower Peninsula. Each is separated from the next by broad rivers with famous names: the Potomac, Rappahannock, York, and James. Welcoming small towns dot them all, from Kilmarnock and White Stone on the Northern Neck to Urbanna and Mathews on the Middle Peninsula. The Lower Virginia Peninsula has some well-known attractions, too — like America's first planned city, Williamsburg, or the beautiful beaches and history that fill Hampton.

But if you're looking for a little slice of island living on the Middle Peninsula, head to Gwynn's Island. Driving over a singular swing bridge brings you to this tiny island, a quiet residential community that welcomes guests with superb, fresh seafood and some of the prettiest beaches on the Bay. And, while plenty of visitors keep the Middle Peninsula busy, finding a little slice of solitary heaven like Gwynn's Island is precisely what keeps people coming back for more.