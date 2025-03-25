Cape Cod's Five-Star Seaside Resort Blends Country Charm, Ample On-Site Amenities And Local Seafood
On the shores of Pleasant Bay in the town of East Harwich, Massachusetts is a Cape Cod resort destination that continues to redefine and evolve its luxury accommodations for visitors. The word regal is easy to attach to a property like Wequassett Resort and Golf Club, as every detail of this property embodies the magic of the Cape. Wequassett is set on the eastern arm of Cape Cod that approaches the Atlantic, a few miles off of the famous Route Six that sweeps through Cape Cod and about a two-hour drive away from Boston. Wequassett is an award-winning getaway that hits all the correct notes for an iconic New England property, and it's only getting better with recent renovations.
The proof is certainly clear from Wequassett's rare five-star rating by Forbes for both the hotel and restaurant, something that they have obtained each year since 2016. The hotel's elegant waterfront setting is nationally awarded, and the restaurant delivers classic New England flavors and the most local catches — one of the best experiences to have in Cape Cod. The sleek design on the property pairs with bright blue ocean motifs. Outside, the natural landscape at the stunning Cape Cod National golf course and water views help seal the beauty that spills throughout Wequassett each day.
This Cape Cod escape has amenities for the whole family
It's a picturesque arrival to the Wequassett Resort as the bay is immediately your backdrop at check-in, where warm fresh cookies for guests have you feeling right at home. Visitors regularly comment on the lack of anxiety or delay at check-in, as the property has been known to be relatively quiet even during summer months. It's that sense of seclusion mixed with charming amenities that win guests over at this Cape Cod destination. All of the 120 rooms and signature suites are facing the water to take away any sense of crowding amongst accommodation areas, and the cottages can be adjoining for family-friendly stays.
With the most recent renovations completed in 2025, the reimagined spaces blend timeless elegance with the old-world luxury of Cape Cod. The expanded Outer Bar adds more waterfront view seats for guests to enjoy the bay's beauty. The Hydrangea Cottage is a thoughtfully designed escape, offering water views rooms with blue and sandy tones to match the background setting. Wequassett leans toward having amenities for everyone in the party. The two main pools include an adults-only lap pool, both in a chic setting with loungers and shaded areas as needed. There's a nearby kids' zone equipped with a pirate ship playground and splash pad to stay cool. The hospitality even extends to your furry friends at the resort. Pets are given VIP treatment with toys, plush beds, and ample treats to stay satisfied.
Resort life on Cape Cod offers a variety of New England traditions
Wequassett guests can stay active on the resort's pickleballs and tennis courts, or by playing golf at an illustrious 18-hole championship course. Guests have access during their stay to play Cape Cod National, a nationally ranked course by Golf Digest that is only available exclusively to golf club members and resort guests. This stunning layout of close to 7,000 yards mixes challenging terrain with exceptional bay views, with a golf club and resort experience as beautiful as the Ocean Edge Resort in Brewster. For a more relaxed day exploring the area, Wequassett also offers off-campus tours of the nearby Chatham Lighthouse some times of the year, in the neighboring Cape Cod resort town of Chatham where you climb 44 steps to the top of the historic lighthouse. Sunset cruises on the bay and fishing charters are also available, where you can get the authentic New England experience of having fresh fish caught, filleted, and bagged for you to enjoy later.
The local seafood scene is vibrant, and Wequassett's dining options lean into highlighting the freshest of catches. Twenty-Eight Atlantic is the signature restaurant on the property, and Chef James Hackney's bayside oasis rests in an 18th-century sea captain's home. Locally crafted Chatham Oysters or New England-style Clam Chowder make for a fitting start to any meal, and Freshly caught halibut and cod are popular with visitors. In a supremely elegant setting, it's understandably deserving of a Forbes five-star restaurant rating. If there's time one more time to cheers on your stay at Wequassett, LiBAYtion is the place to go. This lovely canopied bar feels more like a tropical resort in the Caribbean. As the waves lap against the bar and boats glide along the bay, it's a great spot for summery cocktails and savoring the beauty that surrounds Wequassett.