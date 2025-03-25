Cape Cod's Five-Star Seaside Resort Blends Country Charm, Ample On-Site Amenities And Local Seafood

On the shores of Pleasant Bay in the town of East Harwich, Massachusetts is a Cape Cod resort destination that continues to redefine and evolve its luxury accommodations for visitors. The word regal is easy to attach to a property like Wequassett Resort and Golf Club, as every detail of this property embodies the magic of the Cape. Wequassett is set on the eastern arm of Cape Cod that approaches the Atlantic, a few miles off of the famous Route Six that sweeps through Cape Cod and about a two-hour drive away from Boston. Wequassett is an award-winning getaway that hits all the correct notes for an iconic New England property, and it's only getting better with recent renovations.

The proof is certainly clear from Wequassett's rare five-star rating by Forbes for both the hotel and restaurant, something that they have obtained each year since 2016. The hotel's elegant waterfront setting is nationally awarded, and the restaurant delivers classic New England flavors and the most local catches — one of the best experiences to have in Cape Cod. The sleek design on the property pairs with bright blue ocean motifs. Outside, the natural landscape at the stunning Cape Cod National golf course and water views help seal the beauty that spills throughout Wequassett each day.