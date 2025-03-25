One Money-Saving Grocery Tip Can Make Your Disney Resort Stay More Affordable

As the Disney-loving mom of three now-teenage offspring, I've managed to rack up a long list of tricks for making a Disney World vacation more affordable through the years. And one of the best tips in my arsenal is to eat at least some of our meals in our hotel room using groceries we either pick up or have delivered shortly after arriving.

For a family of any size, food costs can stack up quickly when you're dining out for every meal. But factor in the "magic tax" — that is, the extra cost of dining at Disney Parks — and we're talking serious money, especially for our family of five. If I'm budgeting ultra cheap (about $10 per person per meal), it can still come out to $150 per day on cheap food alone. Factor in things like drinks, snacks, and the occasional higher-end meal, and let's just say my kids need to rethink their college plans. As theme park vlogger @MeganMoves noted, you can pick up a case of water or soda at the store for what you might pay for a single beverage at Walt Disney World.

Loading up on hotel room-friendly groceries for breakfast, snacks, and a handful of in-room meals is a great way to save money and help reduce hangriness-induced park splurges, particularly when getting in those serious Disney steps. It's also nice to not have to eat every meal out, which can be tough on some folks' digestive systems — something that was particularly nice when I found myself overcome with morning sickness for the duration of my Disney vacation one year. And since park guests are allowed to bring in any food that doesn't require heating, hotel room groceries can also help curb your park snack spending.