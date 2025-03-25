This Underrated Japanese Town Is An Authentic, Mountainous, And Uncrowded Alternative To Tokyo
As one of the world's most iconic travel destinations, Japan boasts numerous culturally rich cities beyond Tokyo. Head west to the Japanese Alps to reach Takayama, an authentic and less boisterous alternative to the capital, with less than 1% of Tokyo's population. Visitors are rewarded with a beautifully preserved old town, Sanmachi Suji, where Edo-period streets are lined with dark wooden merchant buildings decorated with paper lanterns.
With a history dating back to the 16th century, Takayama flourished under the Kanamori clan, and the area is known for its skilled carpenters and woodworkers. Today, the town's wooden buildings, some over 300 years old, stand against a dramatic mountain backdrop, making the city a picturesque and peaceful escape from Japan's larger cities.
While the best time to visit Japan depends on what you want to experience, visitors flock to the city during the Takayama Festival, one of Japan's most celebrated events. Held every spring and fall, the event features ornate centuries-old festival floats adorned with mechanical puppets called karakuri ningyo. If visiting outside of the festival times, don't fret; you can still see the elaborate festival floats at the Takayama Matsuri Yatai Kaikan and the mechanical puppets at the nearby Karakuri Museum.
Reaching this small town in the Gifu Prefecture is a scenic journey in itself. From Tokyo, travelers can take the Tokaido Shinkansen high-speed train to Nagoya then transfer to the Hida Limited Express train. The 4.5-hour journey goes through picturesque mountain landscapes, so be sure to grab a window seat for your chance to see Mount Fuji. There are also budget-friendly transportation methods from major cities, with buses from Tokyo taking around 5.5 hours.
Grab breakfast at Takayama's morning markets before exploring the historic streets
Start your day in Takayama at one of its two morning markets. The Jinya-mae Market is in front of Takayama Jinya, a historic governmental house, while the Miyagawa Market is on the east side of the river east side. Vendors set up their goods at around 6 or 7 a.m., which is a great way to get acquainted with the historic streets of Takayama. You'll see vendors and local farmers selling everything from fresh produce to handmade crafts and pickled vegetables.
You can also sample Takayama's unique flavors at these markets. Try rice balls served with a steaming hot miso soup and Takoyaki, a ball-shaped snack filled with diced octopus, crispy tempura flakes, tangy pickled ginger, and green onion. Although locals typically side-eye eating while walking in Japan, it's seen as more acceptable during a stroll around a market where there are street vendors.
From there, take the self-guided Higashiyama Walking Course, a scenic 2-mile route that winds past 10 temples and two serene shrines, ending at the former site of Takayama Castle. At each stop, you'll learn about the specific site, offering a glimpse into the area's feudal past. Popular stops include the historic Sogenji Temple and Higashiyama Hakusan Shrine.
Another must-visit attraction to learn more about Takayama's rich history is the Hida Folk Village. This open-air museum features traditional thatched-roof farmhouses and other village buildings built during the Edo Period. Just a short walk away, the Hida Takayama Crafts Experience Center offers workshops where you can try your hand at creating local handicrafts, beaded keychains, or traditional Sarubobo dolls for a fee ranging from $10 to $20.
Exploring Takayama by traditional rickshaw and sampling delicacies
For a unique way to see the streets of Takayama, hop on a rickshaw — a 20-minute tour usually costs around $25 per person. Knowledgeable rickshaw pullers can provide fascinating insights into Takayama's history with stops to the best hidden photo spots in town. Ask the driver to drop you off at the Takayama Shōwa, a museum dedicated to the nostalgia of Japan's Shōwa Era from 1926 to 1989. This quirky museum even has a miniature replica of a retro town with old-school restaurants, shops, and video games for around $5 per person.
When the sun sets, hit the historic Sanmachi district, lined with wooden buildings. Head to a local brewery to indulge in high-quality sake. One notable brewery is the Hirata Sake Brewery, an iconic manufacturer with family ties as far back as the 17th century.
The larger Gifu prefecture also has its own type of wagyu beef, called Hida, known for its marbling and juiciness. You can simply eat it as a steak at places like Kitchen Hida, or for a more elevated dish, order Hidagyu yakiniku gozen at Miyabi An. This set menu features traditional buckwheat soba noodles served with Hida beef. It may be a good idea to brush up on your chopstick skills to avoid this dining faux pas when visiting Japan.