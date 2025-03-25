This Underrated Japanese Town Is An Authentic, Mountainous, And Uncrowded Alternative To Tokyo

As one of the world's most iconic travel destinations, Japan boasts numerous culturally rich cities beyond Tokyo. Head west to the Japanese Alps to reach Takayama, an authentic and less boisterous alternative to the capital, with less than 1% of Tokyo's population. Visitors are rewarded with a beautifully preserved old town, Sanmachi Suji, where Edo-period streets are lined with dark wooden merchant buildings decorated with paper lanterns.

With a history dating back to the 16th century, Takayama flourished under the Kanamori clan, and the area is known for its skilled carpenters and woodworkers. Today, the town's wooden buildings, some over 300 years old, stand against a dramatic mountain backdrop, making the city a picturesque and peaceful escape from Japan's larger cities.

While the best time to visit Japan depends on what you want to experience, visitors flock to the city during the Takayama Festival, one of Japan's most celebrated events. Held every spring and fall, the event features ornate centuries-old festival floats adorned with mechanical puppets called karakuri ningyo. If visiting outside of the festival times, don't fret; you can still see the elaborate festival floats at the Takayama Matsuri Yatai Kaikan and the mechanical puppets at the nearby Karakuri Museum.

Reaching this small town in the Gifu Prefecture is a scenic journey in itself. From Tokyo, travelers can take the Tokaido Shinkansen high-speed train to Nagoya then transfer to the Hida Limited Express train. The 4.5-hour journey goes through picturesque mountain landscapes, so be sure to grab a window seat for your chance to see Mount Fuji. There are also budget-friendly transportation methods from major cities, with buses from Tokyo taking around 5.5 hours.