Brooklyn's Best-Kept Secret Is A Stylish Hotel With A Breathtaking Pool Overlooking An Iconic Skyline

Finding a place to stay in New York City comes with an overwhelming number of choices. Do you go for the centrally located, chic Hotel Chelsea? Or maybe the WestHouse Hotel, a unique boutique hotel in Midtown for an upscale experience? While these Manhattan hotels come with convenience, there's one crucial thing they lack that could take away from the NYC dream experience: skyline views. The city's towering buildings block out some of its most breathtaking sights, and being right in the middle of it all can be hectic, to say the least.

For a stay that feels a little less crowded and a lot more scenic, Brooklyn is the place to be. Across the East River, you'll find lots of stylish and prestigious hotels that offer incredible views, a quieter atmosphere, and easy access to the best of both boroughs. Here, you'll find 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, a luxury, eco-conscious hotel in Brooklyn Bridge Park that holds a Michelin key. Located in the Dumbo neighborhood — known for its cobblestone streets, industrial waterfront, and artsy charm — the hotel boasts spacious rooms, views of the Brooklyn Bridge, and a design that prioritizes sustainability. Guests can enjoy drinks at the rooftop terrace bar, take a dip in the scenic rooftop pool, or dine at The Osprey, a highly rated restaurant known for its farm-to-table dishes.