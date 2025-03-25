Brooklyn's Best-Kept Secret Is A Stylish Hotel With A Breathtaking Pool Overlooking An Iconic Skyline
Finding a place to stay in New York City comes with an overwhelming number of choices. Do you go for the centrally located, chic Hotel Chelsea? Or maybe the WestHouse Hotel, a unique boutique hotel in Midtown for an upscale experience? While these Manhattan hotels come with convenience, there's one crucial thing they lack that could take away from the NYC dream experience: skyline views. The city's towering buildings block out some of its most breathtaking sights, and being right in the middle of it all can be hectic, to say the least.
For a stay that feels a little less crowded and a lot more scenic, Brooklyn is the place to be. Across the East River, you'll find lots of stylish and prestigious hotels that offer incredible views, a quieter atmosphere, and easy access to the best of both boroughs. Here, you'll find 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, a luxury, eco-conscious hotel in Brooklyn Bridge Park that holds a Michelin key. Located in the Dumbo neighborhood — known for its cobblestone streets, industrial waterfront, and artsy charm — the hotel boasts spacious rooms, views of the Brooklyn Bridge, and a design that prioritizes sustainability. Guests can enjoy drinks at the rooftop terrace bar, take a dip in the scenic rooftop pool, or dine at The Osprey, a highly rated restaurant known for its farm-to-table dishes.
The biophilic design and unmatched views of 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge's rooms
Step inside the lobby of 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, and you'll be greeted by a space that feels more like a lush, modern sanctuary than a typical hotel entrance. A wall of plants, industrial-chic concrete walls, and floor-to-ceiling windows make for an airy, inviting space filled with natural light. The hotel's design follows biophilic principles, meaning it's built to be in harmony with nature. Sustainability is at the core of every element: A rainwater collection tank keeps the plants hydrated, interiors are crafted from recycled materials, and a rooftop garden covers a quarter of the building. Even the energy is green — according to Architizer, the hotel runs on 100% wind-derived power.
That eco-conscious philosophy continues into the guest rooms, where nature-inspired details and comfort go hand in hand. Mattresses are made from hemp, showers come with hourglasses to encourage water conservation, and decor elements — like wharf-style wood, rope, and crates — are inspired by Brooklyn's waterfront heritage. Even the smallest rooms start at 225 square feet and have floor-to-ceiling windows for plenty of natural light. At the other end of the spectrum, the 2,000-square-foot Riverhouse Suite offers an ultra-spacious retreat. Many rooms look out at the Brooklyn Bridge and Manhattan skyline, while others offer a peaceful vantage point over Brooklyn Bridge Park.
Amenities and dining at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge
Every room at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge is equipped for a comfortable stay, with complimentary Wi-Fi, a TV, a coffee maker, cotton robes, and Bamford bath products, plus an in-room yoga mat for relaxation. The hotel also features a large fitness center and the Bamford Wellness Spa, where you can book a massage, facial, or skincare treatment.
One of the true highlights of the hotel is its rooftop pool — a shallow pool designed for lounging rather than swimming, but with a serious wow factor. From the rooftop, you get panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline. On the rooftop you'll also find Harriet's, a swanky lounge serving craft cocktails, spirits, and Asian-inspired snacks. For a sit-down meal, we recommend heading to The Osprey on the ground floor, a restaurant dedicated to sustainable, farm-to-table dining. Its menu ranges from fresh East Coast oysters to Tuscan rotisserie chicken, and with 4.5 stars on Tripadvisor, it's a Brooklyn highlight.
Room prices typically range from $700 to $1,400 per night, depending on the size and season. The hotel is easy to access from all three major NYC airports: JFK is about an hour away by subway or taxi, LaGuardia is an hour away by bus and subway or 30 minutes away by taxi, and Newark Liberty International is about an hour and a half by transit or 40 minutes by car. It's also just a 10-minute walk from subway lines A and C at the High St. station and line F at York St. station, making it a convenient base for exploring the city. Plus, the Brooklyn Bridge is right at your doorstep, one of many iconic New York City spots you may have seen in movies.