Avoid Crowds In Mexico At The Country's 'Most Beautiful City' With Cobbled Streets And Colonial Charm
Move over Italy! Mexico's hill towns can dazzle, too, especially the enchanting enclave of Taxco de Alarcón (also known as Taxco), which is located 110 miles southwest of Mexico City. Draped over a steep mountainside at an altitude of 5,758 feet, Taxco is a jumble of colonial-style buildings, set along twisting, cobblestone streets. Jutting up from its center are the enormous pink stone towers and dome of the Santa Prisca de Taxco, one of Mexico's most stunning Baroque churches. These mesmerizing visuals, along with its charm, warmth, and cultural authenticity are just a few reasons why Taxco made our list of the 16 most magical towns in all of Mexico and why travel blog Food Fashion Party called Taxco Mexico's "most beautiful city."
For travelers, this town remains somewhat of a hidden gem. This means you'll see fewer busloads of foreign tourists speaking every language but Spanish and encounter fewer long lines and overpriced meals and accommodations, compared to many other destinations. For example, while an average hotel room in the Italian hill town of Assisi costs more than $100 per night, beautiful accommodations are available in Taxco for less than $50.
Affordable meals here won't disappoint, either, if you enjoy traditional Mexican dishes. One Taxco specialty is pozole, a hearty, spicy soup of meat and hominy, garnished with fresh cabbage, avocado, and lime. For some of the tastiest pozole in town, travel blogger Bronwyn Kienapple recommends heading to Pozoleria Tia Calla: "Oh maaannn. We went to Pozoleria Tia Calla twice it was so good! Definitely order the pozole. It comes with avocado and chicharron (fried pork skin) and is bargain-basement cheap." The restaurant is also known for serving up delectable bowls of bugs known as jumiles, if you're craving a high-protein accompaniment to your soup. Gulp.
Not-to-miss Taxco sights and experiences
Besides strolling its charming streets and munching on creepy crawly delicacies, Taxco is the perfect place to shop for silver jewelry, which is famous around the world for its high quality and striking designs. You won't have any trouble finding stores that sell silver here, as there are several hundred scattered around town. To ensure the quality of any silver item you're considering purchasing, be sure to check for a tiny "925" quality mark engraved on the metal. This indicates that the product is at least 92.5% silver.
The story behind Taxco's silver trade is actually pretty interesting. Silver mining started in Taxco in the mid 1500s, and by the mid 1700s, the area had become a prolific producer of the shiny metal. An owner of a local mine, José de la Borda, became so prosperous from the silver trade that he paved roads through the hills all the way to Mexico City. He also donated substantial amounts of money to the Catholic Church and funded the construction of the town's main church, the Santa Prisca de Taxco, to thank God for his vast fortune. Stop into Taxco's free Museo de la Plateria (Museum of Silver) to learn more.
Other quintessential Taxco sights include the remarkable Santa Prisca de Taxco church and the bustling town market, where vendors in jampacked rows of stalls peddle fruits and vegetables, street foods, baked goods, clothes, and more. To top off your Taxco experience, take a short ride on the cable car (the Teleferico de Montetaxco) up a hill to a spectacular panoramic viewpoint. From here, you can admire this Mexican hill town and surrounding mountains in all their sun-kissed glory.
How to get to Taxco and other travel tips
You can reach Taxco a few different ways from nearby cities, including Mexico City: bus, rented vehicle, or on a private tour. Several bus lines offer service several times daily between Taxco and Mexico City's Taxqueña station (on the southeast side of the city). One-way ticket prices range from around $10 to $20, with the scenic bus trip through the mountains taking about 2.5 to 3.5 ,hours.
Renting a vehicle is a more expensive option but grants you more flexibility in case you want to stop in other cool places along the way on your own schedule. For example, both Tepoztlán, a mountain town with mystical allure and stunning scenery, and the vibrant city of Cuernavaca are located between Mexico City and Taxco. Lastly, some may opt for the comfort and convenience of a private one-day or multiple-day tour that includes transportation between Taxco and Mexico City, in which someone knowledgeable about the area takes care of all the logistics as well as driving on the hilly roads.
Please note that due to gang violence, the US government has recently issued travel warnings for some parts of Mexico, including Guerrero state (where Taxco is located). As this is an evolving situation, we encourage you to stay informed and make travel decisions that minimize risk and maximize safety for yourself and all your travel companions. On that note, check out our article on wise tips for getting around safely in Mexico, including some excellent advice from travel influencer Rick Steves.