Avoid Crowds In Mexico At The Country's 'Most Beautiful City' With Cobbled Streets And Colonial Charm

Move over Italy! Mexico's hill towns can dazzle, too, especially the enchanting enclave of Taxco de Alarcón (also known as Taxco), which is located 110 miles southwest of Mexico City. Draped over a steep mountainside at an altitude of 5,758 feet, Taxco is a jumble of colonial-style buildings, set along twisting, cobblestone streets. Jutting up from its center are the enormous pink stone towers and dome of the Santa Prisca de Taxco, one of Mexico's most stunning Baroque churches. These mesmerizing visuals, along with its charm, warmth, and cultural authenticity are just a few reasons why Taxco made our list of the 16 most magical towns in all of Mexico and why travel blog Food Fashion Party called Taxco Mexico's "most beautiful city."

For travelers, this town remains somewhat of a hidden gem. This means you'll see fewer busloads of foreign tourists speaking every language but Spanish and encounter fewer long lines and overpriced meals and accommodations, compared to many other destinations. For example, while an average hotel room in the Italian hill town of Assisi costs more than $100 per night, beautiful accommodations are available in Taxco for less than $50.

Affordable meals here won't disappoint, either, if you enjoy traditional Mexican dishes. One Taxco specialty is pozole, a hearty, spicy soup of meat and hominy, garnished with fresh cabbage, avocado, and lime. For some of the tastiest pozole in town, travel blogger Bronwyn Kienapple recommends heading to Pozoleria Tia Calla: "Oh maaannn. We went to Pozoleria Tia Calla twice it was so good! Definitely order the pozole. It comes with avocado and chicharron (fried pork skin) and is bargain-basement cheap." The restaurant is also known for serving up delectable bowls of bugs known as jumiles, if you're craving a high-protein accompaniment to your soup. Gulp.