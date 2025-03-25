A Riverside Destination In Québec Is A Secret Paradise Brimming With Art, Nature, And Gastronomy

For what it has to offer, Canada's Québec Province doesn't get nearly as much love as it should. For example, those who make it to Québec City find a European-inspired walkable gem of an urban center, but few may realize that the towns and municipalities surrounding it are great little getaways that have no business being as beautiful, lively, and culturally ahead of their time as they are. We won't say Québec is underrated, but yeah, it probably fits the bill.

Cue the stage-right entrance of Charlevoix, a regional county municipality consisting of several small storybook Canadian towns some 50 miles east of Québec City on the shores of the St. Lawrence River. Defining what makes Charlevoix special is like describing the tradition of landscape art that came to define the region in the early 20th century through the likes of Alexander Y. Jackson and Arthur Lismer — serene and dreamlike but deceptively alive all the same. The topography was formed millions of years ago when it was carved out by glaciers and pummeled by meteorites, and the result is the picturesque geography of granite domes, glacial valleys, cliffs, and rivers you see today.

All of this is accented by an abundance of pastoral farmland, where local producers create a wealth of cheese, wine, cider, and charcuterie in a North American tradition that's in no hurry to forget its European roots. It might sound reductive to say that the people living here simply like the good things in life to be, well, great, but that's exactly the region's allure — Charlevoix is a place to indulge yourself in the area's natural scenery, myriad art festivals, and rewarding gastronomic oddities. Here's how to make the best of a trip there.