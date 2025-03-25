The Reason Why Airplanes Have Round Windows

It's easy to get on a plane and jet off to wherever you like in the world. Some people never even think about what an amazing feat it really is and how much engineering goes into a metal tube that lifts off the ground and flies through the air. However, if you're one of the people who looks out the window while soaring at 30,000 feet and wonders how it all works, perhaps you've asked yourself why airplane windows are round.

Well, actually, they're more of a compressed oval shape. The edges, however, are rounded, and that's the key to this entire question. By design, sharp corners on square or rectangular windows put stress on the metal of the plane. With the addition of air pressure changes, this can induce cracks. The cracks can eventually cause an aircraft to break apart as the pressure changes during the flight, particularly during key moments like takeoff and landing.

To understand the physics of this, we have to travel back to the '50s when commercial air travel began. Larger planes were in demand as people began to use this form of transportation more frequently, and passengers wanted to see a view from the sky. However, the first commercial plane, the de Havilland Comet, broke apart mid-flight in 1953. Then it happened again in 1954. The reason was determined to be the metal fatigue that came from the corners of its large square windows.