Northern California's Largest State Park Is A Wild Hidden Gem With Mild Weather And Wildflowers

A land of towering sequoias and snow-dusted Sierra Nevada peaks, Northern California is an adventurer's dream. Hikers and outdoorsy folk come from all over to wander between the world's tallest trees in Redwood National Park and cruise the eye-wateringly wonderful roads that ring Lake Tahoe. But between the legendary national reserves, Henry W. Coe State Park is an often-overlooked escape that's got plenty amid its 87,000 acres. It's not only been ranked among the top places to see wildflower blooms come spring, but reigns as the largest state park in the whole northern half of the Golden State.

It's also a cinch to access. The park spreads over the Diablo Range just east of U.S. Highway 101, placing it around 80 miles from the heart of San Francisco and over an hour's drive from San Francisco International Airport. The best way to arrive is by car. That will give you the choice of three entrances, though most people opt to come in via the Coe Ranch Entrance, which is open all year and hosts the main visitor center.

Aside from some of the most spectacular wildflower displays on the West Coast, Henry W. Coe State Park also boasts 250 miles of marked hiking trails, some of the most remote mountain biking routes in the Bay Area, year-round fishing ponds, hike-in backcountry camping, and plenty, plenty more.