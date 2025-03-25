New York City's Best-Kept Secret Is A Free-To-Visit Lush Tropical Garden Hiding In Plain Sight

Manhattan's Central Park is the go-to place for tourists and New Yorkers alike looking to spend some time in nature away from the busyness of the Big Apple. However, what if we told you there was another natural oasis located in Manhattan that most people don't know about? And what if we told you it was completely indoors? And that it was free and open to the public? That place is the tropical jungle in the Ford Foundation Building, located at 320 East 43rd Street. It's no wonder that this lush garden escapes so many people's attention — from the outside, it looks just like an office building (though the 12-story building is still quite striking to look at as well). It should also be noted that the garden's indoor location means it can be visited year-round, as it's safe from rainy days in New York City.

This charming little paradise boasts almost 40 different kinds of plant life, along with a reflecting pool and a fountain, making for a peaceful break from city life. The countless windows are more than enough for the sunlight to illuminate the massive trees and plentiful shrubs that abound in this stunning space. And if you're wondering how so much flora can thrive in an enclosed office space, there was a time when this wasn't always the case. Some time ago, many of the original plants and trees struggled to survive in the building, requiring a massive upgrade in 2015. This resulted in new plant life being brought in, as well as an update of the atrium's environmental conditions. Luckily, the garden's abundant vegetation has adapted nicely and serves as a veritable Eden largely unnoticed by New Yorkers.