Visit These Five Unexpected Shanghai Attractions The Guidebooks Miss

Feast your eyes on a staggering collection of Communist Revolution-era propaganda art posters from the 1950s to the 1970s in this extraordinary museum. Possessing around 8,000 original propaganda art posters as well as other relics such as cigarette advertisements or woodblock prints, the museum is a well-preserved documentation of this fascinating period in Chinese history. Initially a personal hobby of its owner, Yang Pei Ming, it soon became clear that his collection had evolved into an act of cultural preservation. Today, the Propaganda Poster Art Center holds an impressive collection of China's revolutionary-period posters.

The collection also gives insight into the visual art that people interacted with on a daily basis during this period in time, from posters representing pictures of an idealized society and Mao Zedong (the leader of the revolution) to product advertisements and even words-only posters created by the people that count as the era's political graffiti. Besides the helpful explanations in Chinese and English, the friendly owner is always ready to chat about the artwork. Furthermore, the center's gift shop is one of the best places to get original and meaningful souvenirs. You can buy posters (reproductions or the real thing), Mao busts, copies of the Little Red Book containing famous quotes from Mao in different languages, and magazines, among others. Get the postcard book to take a compilation of the posters from the museum with you.

Formerly located in the basement of a residential building complex in the Former French Concession, the museum has now moved to a brighter, albeit slightly difficult to find, location on the seventh floor of an office building between two banks along West Yan'an Road. The closest station is Jiangsu Station on line 2, but it's easiest to take a taxi. There is a modest fee of around $4 to enter.