The Best Ways To Turn A Tourist Hotspot Into An Authentic Experience
Countless vacationers spend thousands of dollars to travel thousands of miles to a dream destination, only to experience what is essentially the same lifestyle they left behind at home. Cocooned within walled resorts or skyscraper hotels, these tourists are fed familiar foods and swaddled in the comforts they're accustomed to. They may take a few guided excursions to crowded attractions or stop into shops that specifically cater to sightseers, but beyond seeing the sights that emblazon umpteen souvenirs, are they really encountering anything new?
Don't let yourself become a mere statistic of the travel industry. With a little research and just a bit of bravery, it's easy to venture off the beaten path and truly explore unknown places and cultures. Authentic experiences of local life can often be found just a few steps away from the mass-tourism zones of international and domestic travel hotspots.
By leaving the tourist traps behind, you'll see glimpses of real customs shared among the people who call your destination home. This can lead to genuine interactions and amazing discoveries that you won't find in guidebooks or on organized tours, and isn't that what we all hope for when journeying to someplace new? The following tips for turning tourism hotspots into authentic experiences are based on memories from decades of travel spanning 30 countries and are supported by online research of insightful articles and blogs.
Travel during the off-season
Tourism hotspots are built to accommodate huge crowds of visitors all at once amid impersonal infrastructure purposefully built for outsiders — at least during the times of year when vacationers arrive in the biggest numbers. Avoid the high-season hordes by making a point of traveling to destinations when most sightseers are nowhere to be seen. Not only will this greatly increase your chances of encountering authentic travel experiences, but you're also likely to save a considerable amount of cash over the course of your vacation.
During a destination's off-season, those hulking hotels are desperate for bookings, so room rates are lower than at any other time — and with fewer guests requiring the staff's attention, service can be better than usual. Concierges and front desk clerks will have time on their hands to offer in-depth recommendations for non-touristy restaurants, art galleries, and other local hangouts. Furthermore, when visiting your vacation spot's must-see landmarks, the experience will be more enjoyable without throngs of fellow excursionists filling up the iconic scenery.
Traveling in the off-season may entail enduring the conditions that preclude large numbers of visitors during those months. There's a reason why Caribbean resorts are especially cheap when hurricanes are most likely. However, avoiding high-season stays is the best way to dodge crowds and save money while traveling, and it has the added benefit of providing relaxed settings for lengthy conversations with unhurried locals.
Shop at local markets
Everybody eats, so if there's one place around a tourist hotspot that will definitely draw locals and provide authentic insights into culinary culture, it's a bustling food market. This is where regional fruits, vegetables, and delicacies are sourced by area residents, who use these fresh foodstuffs to create a destination's characteristic dishes. Shop at these places yourself to learn a lot about a community's unique tastes, whether by perusing the sun-kissed produce of Hawaii's top farmer's markets or exploring one of Budapest's ornate indoor food marketplaces in the heart of Hungary's capital city.
Of course, the travel industry discovered many now-famous food markets long ago, and such bazaars are widely considered as overpriced selfie destinations. Madeira's colorful Mercado dos Lavradores is a renowned magnet for cruise ship passengers disembarking en masse into Funchal, so it's wise to avoid going there when crowds pack every produce stand. Time your visit for early in the morning, and you're likely to join locals busily snapping up the best greens and freshly caught fish. Moreover, when vendors aren't busy attending to long lines, they can offer excellent suggestions about the area's specialties — and oftentimes, regional street food is served at these markets to snack on while you shop.
Stay at guesthouses
Fancy hotels offer luxurious amenities, plentiful food, and ultra-comfy furnishings. Sometimes, this might be just what you're looking for — but the downside to booking an all-inclusive resort for a vacation is that these industrialized accommodations inherently isolate visitors from the surrounding community. For more authentic travel experiences, consider staying at a guesthouse.
The proprietors of guesthouses typically live under the same roof as their guests, and these lodgings are frequently found amid quiet neighborhoods primarily populated by locals. When staying at a guesthouse or a bed and breakfast, you can admire a local home adorned with personalized furniture, and chances are high that you'll have opportunities to become acquainted with your hosts. You may even get to join their family feasts and enjoy lengthy conversations that include valuable advice about how best to explore your travel destination.
Furthermore, in some small villages or remote beach towns, guesthouses may be your only option for accommodations, whether traveling amid the mountains of Austria or the jungles of Cambodia. Another advantage to staying at a guesthouse or B&B? Room rates can be a fraction of what it costs to stay at nearby hotels.
Travel on a shoestring
Few visitors experience a destination as profoundly as a broke backpacker. While watching every penny spent during a journey, budget travelers have no choice but to seek out the most affordable transportation, food, and entertainment that can be discovered around vacation hotspots. Not coincidentally, when traveling on a shoestring, you'll be surrounded by locals who also strive to save money while going about their daily lives.
There are many trade-offs that come with low-budget travel. While it's an inexpensive way to see the world, vagabonding entails staying at accommodations that aren't too comfortable, spending many hours aboard crowded buses or trains, and most likely missing out on expensive excursions like scuba diving or ziplining. However, by carefully conserving funds, travelers may be able to extend their stays to last weeks (or months) longer than an average vacation. This increases the likelihood of making local friends — and being invited to join them for family gatherings or on day trips to amazing places that most visitors never even hear about.
Attend local festivals
Eye-catching costumes, centuries-old rituals, amazing music, and fantastic food are only a few of the attractions that await visitors at local festivals around the world. It is true that some of these grand gatherings already attract multitudes of international tourists, such as Oktoberfest in Munich or places that celebrate Carnival like Rio de Janeiro. On the other hand, many one-of-a-kind festivals that vividly showcase regional cultures are primarily attended by locals, like the Chiang Mai Flower Festival in Northern Thailand — and events like these provide unmatched insight into a destination's authentic traditions.
An excellent example of this is the annual Ardia celebration in the Sardinian village of Sedilo, far from the island's Mediterranean resorts. During this hair-raising July festival with roots stretching back to the Roman Empire, villagers proceed through town as riflemen fire into the sky, before participating in a horse race along a winding hillside track lined with locals — and no barriers protect the audience from the galloping steeds being ridden around tight turns. Occasional casualties occur among riders and spectators alike, and yet the race continues every year despite the deaths it continually claims. This event is deeply ingrained in the community's religious faith and folklore, and witnessing such devotion as one of the very few outsiders in a festival crowd is an unforgettable experience that instills travelers with vivid perspectives of a faraway culture.
Volunteer with locals
Whether participating in a charming town's creek cleanup day for a few hours or spending an entire vacation joining coastal conservation efforts to support sea turtles, volunteering is one of the most fulfilling ways to admire a region's natural terrain and communities. Local people will appreciate your giving back to a destination that may frequently be contaminated by the impacts of over-tourism. Additionally, while lending a hand, you'll have plenty of opportunities to chat with civic-minded inhabitants from another culture.
International volunteering opportunities can utilize the myriad skills of diverse travelers, including providing health care, repairing buildings, and teaching English. While this prospect may not be ideal for vacationers needing rest and relaxation during their hard-earned time off, volunteering is perfect for anyone who really wants to understand the issues that affect another society, all while earning the respect of newfound friends from the region. This experience will also make for more meaningful memories of your journey than you can ever gain by lazing poolside at a posh resort.
Take public transportation
Want to interact with members of the public at your vacation destination? There's a surefire way to make that happen: Get around by public transportation. It's probably quicker and more convenient to take a taxi or hop aboard a bus tour, but many major cities worldwide feature efficient subways, trolleys, and ferryboats that take locals to all the same places tourists want to go. When riding a city bus, you can often admire the same scenic settings traversed by hop-on-hop-off tour buses while paying a fraction of the price and observing local life up close.
Furthermore, some forms of municipal transit are iconic attractions in their own right. Although tourists typically outnumber San Francisco residents aboard the city's cable cars, it's certainly a living-history experience to ride one and hang on tight while climbing Nob Hill. Speaking of hilly cities, the Victoria Peak Tram in Hong Kong is equally utilized by locals and visitors, and everyone aboard can enjoy the dazzling views it provides over this ever-bustling metropolis. Some research will be required to learn your way around a city via public transit, but this also deepens your understanding of a destination's layout and street scene.
Learn the language
It turns out that your high school's foreign language teachers weren't giving out tests — they were handing out golden tickets for a lifetime of authentic travels. Speaking another nation's language really is the key to fully discovering a place and its culture. While visitors can certainly learn a lot about a destination and enjoy it thoroughly without speaking a word of its native tongue, the chances of experiencing a truly life-changing journey rise immensely if you can directly communicate with every local you meet.
Beyond enjoying conversations with citizens of a distant land, there are many other benefits of learning a local language. It's easier to get around while traveling if you can ask questions of random passersby, and you won't stand out as an outsider too obviously in the process. There's no shortage of language-learning apps, so you can at least pick up a smattering of pleasantries before visiting another country where English isn't spoken everywhere. Locals really will appreciate any translation of "please" and "thank you" that you can manage to memorize.
Seek out workaway opportunities
Long cherished by backpackers and travelers with more time than money, workaway opportunities provide deeply immersive experiences in varied settings worldwide, with the added benefit of helping you save money while exploring another land. When signing up for this kind of offer, participants typically commit to working a set number of hours weekly while enjoying no-cost room and board provided by their temporary employer. Countless workaway hosts present diverse ways to contribute to their local communities, with labor-exchange options ranging from teaching in Kenya and farming in Canada to joining wild elephant conservation efforts in Sri Lanka.
This isn't the most relaxing type of vacation, but hosts generally only ask their guests to work four to six hours each day, and they often go out of their way to make your stay pleasant. Contributing to a vacation destination by living and working there for an extended period of time can provide travelers with the time and home base to more fully integrate into a faraway community and possibly learn new skills in the process. You'll also be likely to really get to know the locals, as well as fellow workaway travelers that you stay with and labor alongside — a short-term colleague may turn into a lifelong friend that you visit in their home country years later.
Travel overland
With so many budget airlines operating on multiple continents, flying has never been so accessible. This may make it cheap and quick to travel long distances, but arriving at an eagerly anticipated destination through a major airport can be a disappointingly impersonal blur of global chain restaurants and fluorescent-lit waiting areas. Want to really see what another country looks like? Travel there by overland means of transportation like trains and buses.
While passing through varied terrains ranging from rural farmlands to stunning mountain scenery, your window will become a moving landscape portrait of whatever new place you're visiting. You may strike up a conversation with an area resident sitting in the next seat and learn about must-visit locales that never crossed your radar while planning the trip. All along the way, you'll hear the local language spoken by your fellow passengers — and a random transfer stop can provide a brief introduction to the center of a city that you'd never get to visit during an airport layover.
Patronize local bars
No matter where you go, bars are some of the best places possible for meeting new people, as liquid courage has a way of easing conversation with anyone. However, if you only patronize watering holes at your vacation destination that are predominantly frequented by fellow visitors, don't be surprised if you never meet anyone who lives in town. To hang out with the locals, you must leave tourist-trap nightclubs behind and take the time to discover pubs where regulars rule the roost.
There are now numerous apps intended to help travelers find drinking destinations amid parts unknown, but online sources are no match for the advice of locals. A friendly front desk clerk or restaurant server can probably point you to neighborhoods mainly populated by area residents, and in these zones, you're more likely to stumble upon taprooms oozing with local color or art galleries that moonlight as wine bars. Alternatively, if a restaurant offers the opportunity to take your meal at its bar, this can be a great way to encourage conversations with those sitting nearby.
Camp in areas near tourist hotspots
Overdeveloped tourism zones have a tendency to look the same all over the world. No matter what natural attractions may have originally inspired numerous visitors to flock there in the first place, a destination just isn't as appealing when it's covered in concrete and its views are obscured by high-rise hotels. To experience the authentic atmosphere of a vacation spot, consider staying in a campground a few miles away from the crowded communities where most tourists are concentrated.
While camping out may not be for everyone due to the inherent rigors of roughing it, sleeping in the great outdoors will make any vacation an adventure, and you're more likely to be surrounded by the iconic scenery that draws sightseers in the first place. For example, while Lake Tahoe is a stunning setting of mountain peaks reflecting on crystal-clear waters, anyone staying in the huge casino hotels of its Stateline section could easily forget that they're surrounded by rugged natural beauty. Meanwhile, just a short drive up the lakeshore, guests at Nevada Beach Campground awaken each day amid tall pines and unobscured vistas over the water and its encircling summits.
Eat street food
Upscale restaurants at tourist hotspots may (or may not) serve perfectly prepared versions of a region's customary dishes. However, to get a real taste of what the locals eat, make a point of trying a variety of street food specialties throughout your vacation. These cheap delicacies are typically offered by vendors just a few steps away from major thoroughfares, and you'll know their goods are worth buying if you see a long line of area residents patiently waiting to devour them.
On that note, if you don't see any local customers at a vendor's booth, there's a good reason for that — not all street food is authentic. While Bangkok is one of the best global destinations for an adventurous street food scene, the stands along overcrowded Khao San Road selling fried scorpions, grasshoppers, and bamboo worms are straight-up tourist traps. Bugs may be eaten by a small number of Thai people in remote areas, but the majority of Bangkok's citizens would never let a skewered creepy-crawly get anywhere near their mouths.
Take a walk in lesser-known parks
The disorderly bustle of many urban tourism hotspots can make visitors yearn for open spaces and peaceful settings. City parks are one place to escape the crowds ... sometimes. Unfortunately, well-known parks can often be just as over-touristed and frenetic as the city center. Paris visitors looking for a tranquil green space won't find it at the Champs de Mars Park, right next to the Eiffel Tower.
To discover serene city scenes where locals picnic and recline on grassy lawns, explore parks that are located some distance away from tourist zones. Here, you'll find the real dwellers of your destination from all walks of life as they exercise, play chess, or simply chat and laugh in the local language while lounging on benches. Nature parks also provide urban escapes from crowded destinations — one of the best free things to do in Orlando, Florida, is visiting the Tibet-Butler Preserve, a real-life wild kingdom found just a few miles away from the tourism spectacle of Disney World.