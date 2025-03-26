A Sustainable Hotel In Los Angeles Is Cleverly Decorated With Ocean Plastics And California's Fallen Trees
While Los Angeles may get an infamously bad rep for being dirty and polluted, it's a surprisingly sustainability-conscious city. From grocery stores like Erewhon that emphasize ethically sourced foods (despite selling luxury-priced strawberries) to local coffee shops that support green initiatives through reusable cups and composting practices, the sprawling metropolitan city is home to various eco-friendly spots, including hotels.
Though visitors have an abundance of options when booking overnight accommodations — from neighborhood hostels for a budget-friendly LA trip to timeless beauties that exude Old Hollywood luxury like Hotel Bel-Air — checking into a sustainable hotel is the perfect way to enjoy a Southern California getaway while embracing and supporting its natural beauty.
Situated along the bustling Sunset Strip, 1 Hotel West Hollywood is a scenic oasis tucked into the vibrant heart of LA. Enjoy tranquil spaces filled with greenery, dine at on-site restaurants serving farm-to-table dishes, and unwind in comfortable suites featuring sustainably sourced linens. For an environmentally guilt-free getaway in LA, the one hotel you should check into is 1 Hotel West Hollywood.
Step into a sustainable oasis with 1 Hotel West Hollywood
Sitting at the base of the Hollywood Hills, 1 Hotel West Hollywood is around 15 miles north of Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and just 10 miles south of Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) — one of the least-crowded airports in America. While air travel isn't exactly an environmentally friendly way to get around, it's likely the quickest option, depending on where you're coming from.
The emissions and chaos that permeate the city will drift away when you check into this dreamy and green LEED Silver Certified hotel, greeted by lush plants and exposed wooden beams arching above the lobby. One of the hotel's most unique sustainable features is its wood-based designs. With help from Angel City Lumber, over 75 tons of lumber was recovered from fallen trees in California and used to construct everything from the lobby's reception desks to the building's structural elements.
In addition to the gracious touches of reclaimed wood, the hotel is blanketed in sustainable carpets creatively crafted from recycled materials and ocean plastics. The eco-positive features extend to the suites, which are outfitted with linens made with 100% sustainably sourced cotton and decorated with native potted plants. With many of the rooms boasting breathtaking views of the city skyline, it's the perfect way to soak in LA's urban beauty while unwinding in nature-kissed bliss.
Eco-friendly eats and wellness experiences
You won't have to travel far for a healthy meal. In fact, the hotel has four dining spots to choose from, offering an array of sustainable bites. Book a table at 1 Kitchen, the lobby-level restaurant that serves breakfast and lunch prepared with fresh ingredients and organic vegetables grown in an onsite garden. For dinner, head up to Harriet's Rooftop Restaurant, where you can munch on Asian-inspired dishes while devouring panoramic views of the city. Afterward, sip a botanical-infused nightcap at Juniper Lounge and Garden amidst verdant olive trees and potted plants.
Just because you're on vacation doesn't mean you have to let physical health fall by the wayside. Hit up the hotel's Field House Gym, which gives you 24-hour access to fitness equipment and Hollywood Hills views, or book a complimentary yoga class for a guided workout session. After getting your reps in, unwind in the on-site Bamford Wellness Spa, offering relaxation services like massages, facials, and crystal therapy. With its wonderland of amenities and idyllic nature-filled surroundings, it may be hard to tear yourself away from 1 Hotel West Hollywood.