While Los Angeles may get an infamously bad rep for being dirty and polluted, it's a surprisingly sustainability-conscious city. From grocery stores like Erewhon that emphasize ethically sourced foods (despite selling luxury-priced strawberries) to local coffee shops that support green initiatives through reusable cups and composting practices, the sprawling metropolitan city is home to various eco-friendly spots, including hotels.

Though visitors have an abundance of options when booking overnight accommodations — from neighborhood hostels for a budget-friendly LA trip to timeless beauties that exude Old Hollywood luxury like Hotel Bel-Air — checking into a sustainable hotel is the perfect way to enjoy a Southern California getaway while embracing and supporting its natural beauty.

Situated along the bustling Sunset Strip, 1 Hotel West Hollywood is a scenic oasis tucked into the vibrant heart of LA. Enjoy tranquil spaces filled with greenery, dine at on-site restaurants serving farm-to-table dishes, and unwind in comfortable suites featuring sustainably sourced linens. For an environmentally guilt-free getaway in LA, the one hotel you should check into is 1 Hotel West Hollywood.