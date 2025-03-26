An Iconic Waikiki Resort Offers Oceanfront Dining And Sunset Hula Shows For A True Taste Of Paradise

Cocooned amidst the high rises of Waikiki Beach, one of the most famous beaches in the world, lies Honolulu's most luxurious hotel. The Halekulani, with a history of hospitality that dates to the late 19th century, is a grand hotel with over 450 rooms and suites, however, despite that, its ethos of serenity is never lost. The hotel's lush grounds sprawl across five ocean-facing acres, all beautifully landscaped with tropical palms and flowers. In the center is the pièce de résistance, an inviting oval-shaped swimming pool, decorated with an enormous orchid mosaic. Guests will also have access to Grays Beach, a secluded, secret beach with a more intimate vibe.

Even for travelers not staying at the hotel, Halekulani's restaurants are must-visit Honolulu dining institutions, from the al fresco House Without a Key with its dinnertime hula performances to La Mer's acclaimed French cuisine. After a day of exploring Honolulu's incredible attractions, many of which are complimentary for Halekulani guests, relax at the hotel spa or admire the in-house Hawaiian art collection. A stay at Halekulani, which means "house befitting heaven" in Hawaiian, is infused with Hawaii's beloved aloha spirit and promises a blissful oasis in the heart of Waikiki.

Halekulani is located towards the western end of Waikiki Beach, about a 20-minute drive from Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Honolulu is a true year-round destination, but the best time to visit for prime beach weather is the dry summer season, between May and September, when temperatures hover around 80 degrees Fahrenheit and rainfall is scarce.