An Iconic Waikiki Resort Offers Oceanfront Dining And Sunset Hula Shows For A True Taste Of Paradise
Cocooned amidst the high rises of Waikiki Beach, one of the most famous beaches in the world, lies Honolulu's most luxurious hotel. The Halekulani, with a history of hospitality that dates to the late 19th century, is a grand hotel with over 450 rooms and suites, however, despite that, its ethos of serenity is never lost. The hotel's lush grounds sprawl across five ocean-facing acres, all beautifully landscaped with tropical palms and flowers. In the center is the pièce de résistance, an inviting oval-shaped swimming pool, decorated with an enormous orchid mosaic. Guests will also have access to Grays Beach, a secluded, secret beach with a more intimate vibe.
Even for travelers not staying at the hotel, Halekulani's restaurants are must-visit Honolulu dining institutions, from the al fresco House Without a Key with its dinnertime hula performances to La Mer's acclaimed French cuisine. After a day of exploring Honolulu's incredible attractions, many of which are complimentary for Halekulani guests, relax at the hotel spa or admire the in-house Hawaiian art collection. A stay at Halekulani, which means "house befitting heaven" in Hawaiian, is infused with Hawaii's beloved aloha spirit and promises a blissful oasis in the heart of Waikiki.
Halekulani is located towards the western end of Waikiki Beach, about a 20-minute drive from Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Honolulu is a true year-round destination, but the best time to visit for prime beach weather is the dry summer season, between May and September, when temperatures hover around 80 degrees Fahrenheit and rainfall is scarce.
Staying and dining at Halekulani in Waikiki
Halekulani's 453 rooms and suites are soothing and chic, designed in a palette of white punctuated by ocean-inspired blues. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame spectacular views of the dramatic Diamond Head State Monument, the prominent natural massif rising above the glistening Pacific Ocean. The top accommodations at the hotel are the Premier Suites, with amenities like wraparound balconies and spa-inspired bathrooms. The Halekulani Suite, which was masterminded by fashion designer Vera Wang, boasts nearly 3,000 square feet of space and breathtaking vistas of Waikiki Beach and Diamond Head from a spacious private balcony.
The dining offerings at Halekulani are some of the best in Honolulu. Don't miss a meal at the oceanfront House Without a Key. This restaurant was named after the 1925 mystery novel of the same name by Earl Derr Biggers, for whom the Earl's pool bar is also named. The best time to dine here is between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. when live music and hula dancing performances take place as the sun sets over Waikiki. "The nightly Hawaiian music and show on the grounds in front of the Hua tree was blissful," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "This is the place where you feel off the Waikiki grid and [find] pure peace to recharge." The menu features a Hawaiian poke bar, steamed local catch, and brick-oven pizzas, alongside the famed Halekulani mai tai. For a more formal experience, book a table at La Mer, an elegant French restaurant with a multi-course tasting menu. For Italian-inspired dishes, try the more casual Orchids, which is open for all-day dining and is especially famous for its bountiful Sunday brunch.
What to do at Halekulani and in Honolulu
Guests at Halekulani have the best of Honolulu at their fingertips, from adventurous pursuits to cultural immersion. To start, Halekulani is one of the hotels with the most luxurious pools in the world. Delicious tropical drinks and snacks are served poolside with the backdrop of endless ocean views. While the hotel faces a small beach, the wider sands of Waikiki are just steps away during longer beach strolls. The hotel's concierge can also arrange activities such as surfing and stand-up paddling lessons on the beach. Active-minded travelers can use the fitness center, while the refreshing Spa Halekulani entices visitors with a full menu of relaxing treatments.
History buffs and culture aficionados will be thrilled with Halekulani's "For You, Everything" program, which offers complimentary admission to many of Honolulu's top historic sites and museums. For those interested in Hawaii's royal history, a tour of Iolani Palace, the country's only royal residence, is a must. And art lovers can view the incredible collections at the Honolulu Museum of Art or the Shangri La Museum of Islamic Art, Culture & Design, housed in the former estate of heiress Doris Duke.
For guests who want to explore Oahu beyond Waikiki Beach, the Halekulani has a fleet of Tesla rentals for road trips around the island. Cruise up to the iconic North Shore, known for its legendary surf breaks and charming beach towns, or head to the east coast to Lanikai Beach, one of the only beaches in America consistently voted as a world best.