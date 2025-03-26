Hidden Just Outside Portland Is A Family-Friendly Oregon Lake With A Sandy Swim Beach And Scenic Backdrop

While laying lakeside on Blue Lake's beach is a sublime way to spend the day, you won't want to miss out on the other activities it has to offer. The 64-acre lake has more than enough space to accommodate your non-motorized watercraft, like kayaks or canoes. Motorized boats no larger than 14 feet long are also allowed between October 1 and April 30, but they cannot have the capacity to go over 3.0 horsepower.

Bluegill, steelhead, and rainbow trout are some of the fish you may be able to hook, and you can rest easy knowing that the spring-fed natural lake remains a pristine environment in which the fish can thrive. To further ensure this, it's important to clean and dry your watercraft before arriving to prevent any invasive species from infiltrating the lake and remember to check your gear for any wear or tear that may compromise your safety as well.

Children under 12 years old are required to wear a lifejacket while out on the water, but it's also recommended that everyone wear one as there are no lifeguards. As you paddle, cruise, or angle on the cerulean blue waters, take in the breathtaking scenery and try to remain at least 50 feet from shore to avoid interfering with shoreside fishermen or swimmers.