Hidden Just Outside Portland Is A Family-Friendly Oregon Lake With A Sandy Swim Beach And Scenic Backdrop
Oregon is one of the largest states in the Pacific Northwest and takes the meaning of natural wonders to a whole new level. Explore its wildly diverse landscape, including secret beaches along scenic drives, volcanic mountain ranges, lush valleys, and prairie lands. The state's fresh waterways are also something to behold. Close to Oregon's border with Washington and the Historic Columbia River Highway (America's oldest scenic route with unbelievable river views) is Blue Lake Regional Park, an outdoor, family-friendly paradise. This destination just outside of Portland boasts a sparkling blue lake with a sandy shore that's perfect for swimming and soaking in the sun on a summer day.
A $5 per car fee grants you access to the 185-acre property, where hiking, biking, and fishing are some of the many ways to enjoy nature's gifts within the park's boundaries. A drone's-eye-view of the park confirms that the grounds are a magnificently scenic property whose resplendence displays well-manicured lawns, tree-lined paths, and plenty of ducks and geese. The park's crown jewel is the lake that it is named for. Delighted squeals from children splashing in its depths indicate that the lake is a wonderful and safe place for kids to cool off while parents relax on the sandy shore.
Enjoy water-based activities at Blue Lake Regional Park
While laying lakeside on Blue Lake's beach is a sublime way to spend the day, you won't want to miss out on the other activities it has to offer. The 64-acre lake has more than enough space to accommodate your non-motorized watercraft, like kayaks or canoes. Motorized boats no larger than 14 feet long are also allowed between October 1 and April 30, but they cannot have the capacity to go over 3.0 horsepower.
Bluegill, steelhead, and rainbow trout are some of the fish you may be able to hook, and you can rest easy knowing that the spring-fed natural lake remains a pristine environment in which the fish can thrive. To further ensure this, it's important to clean and dry your watercraft before arriving to prevent any invasive species from infiltrating the lake and remember to check your gear for any wear or tear that may compromise your safety as well.
Children under 12 years old are required to wear a lifejacket while out on the water, but it's also recommended that everyone wear one as there are no lifeguards. As you paddle, cruise, or angle on the cerulean blue waters, take in the breathtaking scenery and try to remain at least 50 feet from shore to avoid interfering with shoreside fishermen or swimmers.
Explore the rest of the park
Blue Lake Regional Park isn't a quiet vacation destination in Oregon. Many people know about it and flock there for its natural amenities and artificial attractions. The park is home to a 1,200-square-foot, hands-on playground that incorporates elements of nature into a fun-filled extravaganza for kids. They'll have the best time jumping across stepping stones, balancing on logs, and building forts.
If the kids aren't tired after all of that, there's a 2,000-square-foot spray pad that will splash and pour water on them. Open from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend until Labor Day, the gushers will be on as long as temperatures are above 75 degrees Fahrenheit. The park also features playing fields for those who want to try activities like basketball, volleyball, soccer, disc golf, or even horseshoes.
However you choose to enjoy the park, it's sure to have something to strike your fancy. For large group gatherings, reserve the covered picnic areas that are dispersed throughout the park. Watch out for the difference in rates; for an area that can accomodate up to 60 people, the rate is $135 on the weekends but only $50 on a weekday.