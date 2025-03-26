One Of Europe's Safest Countries Issued A Travel Advisory Due To An Unexpected Threat

It's always good to be cautious of your things, no matter where you're traveling. However, there are some places in Iceland that seem to be hotspots for theft. The stunning Þingvellir National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and has been the site of a pickpocketing group that was apprehended. Another place is the frequently erupting Strokkur Geyser in the Haukadalur Valley. It's been reported that thieves may casually run into you and take your belongings with them. Then there's the city of Reykjavík, particularly at the pretty Harpa Concert Hall, the Hallgrímskirkja Church, and the commercial center of Laugavegur. To combat the threat, more patrols and CCTV cameras have been added, and tourists are being warned by hotels and at the airport.

There are some great hacks out there that can help protect you from pickpockets while traveling. It's always a good idea to keep your money and documents in a money belt under your clothing or carry a theft-deterring bag with cut-proof straps and locking zippers. If someone comes up to you to chat, make sure you have a hand on your belongings and don't carry your wallet in your pocket. Keep your purse closed and worn across your body. If the worst happens and you get robbed, the best step you can take after getting robbed on vacation is to call 112 (Iceland's version of 911). It's also a good idea to keep copies of your documents (as well as the contact info for the U.S. embassy) in a password-protected folder that you email yourself if you have to replace your passport.