Escape Portland Crowds For A Nearby Wildly Underrated City Full Of Charm Called 'Oregon's Hometown'
As far as states go, Oregon is about as diverse as it gets. If you go west, you'll run into the ocean and see some of the prettiest beaches in the Pacific Northwest. But, if you travel east, you'll experience deserts and prairies. It's no wonder that many settlers wound up at Oregon City.
Situated just south of Portland and slightly northeast of the comfy, family-friendly city of Wilsonville with scenic nature parks, Oregon City is also known as "Oregon's Hometown." It was the landing point for settlers on the Oregon Trail, marking both the end of a long journey and the beginning of a new life. While you don't have to come to Oregon City on a covered wagon (or risk dying of dysentery), there's still plenty to explore, especially if you're trying to avoid Portland crowds. Here, you can enjoy the river, learn more about the city's history, and knock back a pint or two.
Why Oregon City is considered Oregon's hometown
Oregon City became the first incorporated city west of the Rocky Mountains way back in 1844, before Oregon was a state and well before Portland was even an idea. The spot was chosen thanks to its position next to the river and at the base of Willamette Falls. It reigned as the capital of the Oregon Territory until 1852, when Salem took its place. As the first official city in the state, Oregon City holds a special place among residents and historians. You can learn more about its history and founding at places like the End of the Oregon Trail Interpretive Center or the Museum of the Oregon Territory.
However, history is just one of the many reasons to put Oregon City on your travel itinerary. If you're looking for fabulous sights, one of the best options is to ride up the Municipal Elevator, which was first built in 1915. The elevator makes it easier to move between the city's two charming levels. The lower level is next to the river, densely packed with brick buildings that make up the city's downtown area. The upper level allows you to reach the rest of the city and is more spread out and modern. Here, you can see historical sites like the McLoughlin House, the Stevens-Crawford House, and the Francis Ermatinger House.
What to do when visiting Oregon City
The best way to reach Oregon City is to fly into Portland International Airport (home of the carpet with its own Wikipedia page), rent a car, and drive about 30 minutes south. Because Oregon City is mainly a historical attraction, it doesn't have much in the way of hotels. The closest option is the Best Western Rivershore Hotel, which sits on the banks of the water.
Dining is one of the main reasons to visit Oregon City, as there are some incredible restaurants, bars, and brewpubs in the city limits, mostly on the lower level next to the river. If you want to see the river while dining, you can visit the McMenamins Bar and Grill or the Falls View Tavern. If you're looking for something a bit fancier, head to Nebbiolo Wine Bar or grab some pub food at Renee's on Main. On the upper level, you can get a delicious burger at Mike's Drive-In or partake in some Oregon City history by grabbing a pint at the Midway Historic Public House.
Beyond historical sites and dining, you can find funky shops on the lower level. Here is where you can find antiques, gently used clothes and decorations, and all kinds of unique gifts for that special someone in your life. However, if you're after the best deals, venture a little farther south to the city that's perfect for shopping and outdoor activities: Woodburn.