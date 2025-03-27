Escape Portland Crowds For A Nearby Wildly Underrated City Full Of Charm Called 'Oregon's Hometown'

Oregon City became the first incorporated city west of the Rocky Mountains way back in 1844, before Oregon was a state and well before Portland was even an idea. The spot was chosen thanks to its position next to the river and at the base of Willamette Falls. It reigned as the capital of the Oregon Territory until 1852, when Salem took its place. As the first official city in the state, Oregon City holds a special place among residents and historians. You can learn more about its history and founding at places like the End of the Oregon Trail Interpretive Center or the Museum of the Oregon Territory.

However, history is just one of the many reasons to put Oregon City on your travel itinerary. If you're looking for fabulous sights, one of the best options is to ride up the Municipal Elevator, which was first built in 1915. The elevator makes it easier to move between the city's two charming levels. The lower level is next to the river, densely packed with brick buildings that make up the city's downtown area. The upper level allows you to reach the rest of the city and is more spread out and modern. Here, you can see historical sites like the McLoughlin House, the Stevens-Crawford House, and the Francis Ermatinger House.