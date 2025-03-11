Situated Between Portland And Salem Is A Comfy, Family-Friendly Oregon City With Scenic Nature Parks
Though Salem is Oregon's capital, and Portland — the hip city where you can visit one of Oregon's last remaining video stores and the world's largest independent bookstore in the same day — is its largest, the Beaver State hides plenty of gems that are often overlooked. Tucked comfortably between the two popular Oregon destinations, Wilsonville is an unsung vacation spot in the Pacific Northwest.
Boasting family-friendly attractions, beautiful parks, and delicious dining options, the small city offers a suburban-feeling escape from the metropolises that surround it. Situated at the gateway to the Willamette Valley, it's also an excellent locale for exploring Oregon's premier wine region that's just as scenic as Napa without the crowds.
Ideal for a romantic getaway, family vacation, or solo expedition, Wilsonville effortlessly blends the beauty of nature with the charms of a close-knit community. Within arm's reach of a number of beloved destinations — from illustrious cities to outdoor wonderlands — its location renders it the perfect home base for a variety of adventures in the state of Oregon.
Nestle into idyllic inns and sip in the Willamette Valley wine country
With major air travel hubs in Salem and Portland — whose airport's carpet is famous enough to have its own Wikipedia page — Wilsonville is an easily accessible Oregon city. It takes just 30 minutes to get to town from either Salem-Willamette Valley Airport or Portland Internationl Airport. While it's perfect for a day trip from both major metropolises, you'll find plenty of overnight accommodations to turn it into a longer affair.
Familiar outposts like Best Western and Hilton Garden Inn rank amongst the most popular places to stay, but if you're looking for something local with unique charms, check into The Dreamgiver's Inn. Nestled about 15 minutes west of Wilsonville, the idyllic bed and breakfast sits in the heart of Willamette Valley wine country, surrounded by verdant trees and picturesque views that compliment a relaxing retreat.
Sip in the flavorful Willamette Valley by embarking on a wine-tasting adventure. With over 300 wineries in the area, you'll have plenty to taste. Sample bold reds at Terra Vina Wines, whose Wilsonville vineyard is open from May through November for tours and tastings. When the weather permits, immerse yourself in 1,500 acres of rural beauty with an outdoor tasting at Lady Hill Winery, which is nestled along the Willamette River in nearby St. Paul.
Discover nature parks, amusement parks, and delicious dinner spots
Steeped in scenic beauty, the best place to embrace the outdoors in Wilsonville is in one of its many nature parks. Most popular is Graham Oaks Nature Park, a beautiful forest-lined oasis that boasts 3 miles of trails for hiking, biking, and birding, including the gentle 2.7-mile Ice Age Tonquin Trail. For park-friendly sports, visit Memorial Park, whose lush green expanse is dotted with soccer fields, volleyball courts, and a skate park. If amusement parks are more your speed, Bullwinkle's Entertainment is a must-visit. Themed after the beloved cartoon moose, the 6-acre wonderland features a bowling alley, laser tag, miniature golf courses, and arcades for a day of family fun.
When it's time to eat, you can hit the restaurant at Bullwinkle's or head to Oswego Grill. The local steakhouse boasts hardwood-grilled dishes served alongside local brews, Pacific Northwest wines, and specialty cocktails. Another can't-miss dining spot is the McMenamins Wilsonville Old Church Pub. Part of a unique chain of restored historic properties scattered throughout the state, the cozy, family-friendly pub sits in a renovated church built in 1911. Bite into a piece of history while nibbling on hearty bar bites, including their popular cajun tots appetizer.