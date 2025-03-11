Situated Between Portland And Salem Is A Comfy, Family-Friendly Oregon City With Scenic Nature Parks

Though Salem is Oregon's capital, and Portland — the hip city where you can visit one of Oregon's last remaining video stores and the world's largest independent bookstore in the same day — is its largest, the Beaver State hides plenty of gems that are often overlooked. Tucked comfortably between the two popular Oregon destinations, Wilsonville is an unsung vacation spot in the Pacific Northwest.

Boasting family-friendly attractions, beautiful parks, and delicious dining options, the small city offers a suburban-feeling escape from the metropolises that surround it. Situated at the gateway to the Willamette Valley, it's also an excellent locale for exploring Oregon's premier wine region that's just as scenic as Napa without the crowds.

Ideal for a romantic getaway, family vacation, or solo expedition, Wilsonville effortlessly blends the beauty of nature with the charms of a close-knit community. Within arm's reach of a number of beloved destinations — from illustrious cities to outdoor wonderlands — its location renders it the perfect home base for a variety of adventures in the state of Oregon.