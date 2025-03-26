Unexpected Reasons Visiting A Disney Park Solo Is Actually The Best, According To Travelers
There's really no bad way to visit a Disney park. With family? Of course! With a friend? Even better. By yourself? It's that much sweeter — well, at least that's what many travelers say. From Reddit threads to public editorials, Mickey fans will be the first to tell you to book that solo trip, especially if you visit during summer when there's warm weather and fewer crowds. In any case, solo travel can give you a mental boost, and visiting the "Most Magical Place On Earth" is sure to make you feel good in any capacity.
Whether you venture to Orlando's giant kingdom or California's classic amusement park, Disney parkgoers have expressed many reasons why they prefer this experience. One Disneyland Redditor highlights, "No kids who get tired or don't want to wait in line, no spouse complaining about the cost or they don't like the food. You get to do exactly what you want to do, when you want to do it." Those who took an independent trip to the Sunshine State's location agreed, saying that the freedom, affordability, and fast lanes are so worth the headache — oh wait, you went alone, so there is no headache!
Park perks of traveling solo to Disney
While Disney World lines are so long that some park visitors defecate while waiting, one of the best perks of a solo adventure is access to the single-rider line. Imagine a group of three friends in line for a ride that has four seats in each row — that's where you come in. Typically, there is no one in front of you, and you get to walk past all the people waiting if a spot is open and no one is willing to take it. Although designated single-person lines are only available for some attractions during certain times, you can expect Disney World rides like Rock 'n' Roller Coaster, Millennium Falcon Smugglers Run, Star Wars Rise of the Resistance, Remy's Ratatouille Adventure, Test Track, and Expedition Everest to feature these separate lanes.
As a plus, making the trek from Rock 'n' Roller Coaster at Hollywood Studios to Test Track in Epcot shouldn't be a problem because you won't have anyone around you to complain about being too tired. So, if you want to park-hop from theme to theme, go for it! Some travelers recommend bringing headphones to give yourself background noise and tune everyone else out.
Dining and affordability when traveling alone at Disney World
Paying for one person as opposed to a family of four is obviously going to be cheaper, but staying in a hotel room by yourself will, unfortunately, cost more than if you're splitting it with someone else. During your solo stay, check out some more affordable hotels or lodging, like the Pop Century Resort. While traveling alone, you will also pay for fewer dishes at every meal, meaning you can choose what you'd like to splurge on for yourself.
Traveling alone will also expand your dining options because you won't have to worry about anyone else's dietary wants and needs. The best part is that you can order dessert for breakfast and breakfast for dinner, and no one will judge you. If you're over 21, you can drink responsibly at places where you can't go with children, like Jellyrolls, and you won't have to worry about a curfew, either. Finally, travelers mention Disney's safety and how that's an invaluable security blanket to have when traveling solo.
Sounds like bliss, doesn't it? Soon enough, you'll be booking your first "party of one" reservation at a Disney World establishment.