This Once-Thriving Abandoned Ski Resort In Switzerland Is Still Drawing Crowds For A Reason

Switzerland is a country practically synonymous with skiing. From the scenic slopes of Arosa in the Alps to the high altitudes of Zermatt, it boasts some of the world's most renowned ski destinations with upwards of 350 active ski resorts. But even a ski resort that's inactive still draws visitors. The Super Saint-Bernard ski resort in Bourg-Saint-Pierre, Switzerland, officially shuttered its lifts for good in 2010. Yet, more than a decade later, skiers still make the trek up its slopes. Why? Because while other resorts come with lift queues, expensive passes, and packed lodges, Super Saint-Bernard offers the freedom to glide down fresh powder at no cost, in a nostalgic, free-range atmosphere.

What was once a bustling ski station is now a "ghost resort," a term used for ski areas that have been left behind due to financial woes, climate change, or shifting tourism trends. But as one door closes, another opens — especially for ski touring enthusiasts. Ski touring, which involves ascending unmarked and unregulated slopes with the help of climbing "skins" on skis, has found new life in these abandoned resorts. If you're after adventure, untouched snow, and a skiing experience with a bit of reminiscence, Super Saint-Bernard is well worth a visit. If you'd rather just take in the eerie, Alpine beauty of the deserted ski resort, consider adding it to your list of prettiest destinations in Switzerland you can't skip on a trip.