This Once-Thriving Abandoned Ski Resort In Switzerland Is Still Drawing Crowds For A Reason
Switzerland is a country practically synonymous with skiing. From the scenic slopes of Arosa in the Alps to the high altitudes of Zermatt, it boasts some of the world's most renowned ski destinations with upwards of 350 active ski resorts. But even a ski resort that's inactive still draws visitors. The Super Saint-Bernard ski resort in Bourg-Saint-Pierre, Switzerland, officially shuttered its lifts for good in 2010. Yet, more than a decade later, skiers still make the trek up its slopes. Why? Because while other resorts come with lift queues, expensive passes, and packed lodges, Super Saint-Bernard offers the freedom to glide down fresh powder at no cost, in a nostalgic, free-range atmosphere.
What was once a bustling ski station is now a "ghost resort," a term used for ski areas that have been left behind due to financial woes, climate change, or shifting tourism trends. But as one door closes, another opens — especially for ski touring enthusiasts. Ski touring, which involves ascending unmarked and unregulated slopes with the help of climbing "skins" on skis, has found new life in these abandoned resorts. If you're after adventure, untouched snow, and a skiing experience with a bit of reminiscence, Super Saint-Bernard is well worth a visit. If you'd rather just take in the eerie, Alpine beauty of the deserted ski resort, consider adding it to your list of prettiest destinations in Switzerland you can't skip on a trip.
The rise, fall, and unexpected revival of Super Saint-Bernard
Super Saint-Bernard dates back to 1963, when a station was built to connect Bourg-Saint-Pierre, Switzerland, with Col de Menouve, Italy. The ski resort grew around the north-facing slopes of this station, with a gondola ferrying skiers across the Swiss-Italian border. At its peak, the resort welcomed up to 2,000 skiers per day. But like many smaller ski resorts, it struggled to keep up with maintaining its facilities . By 2010, after years of financial instability and an aging lift system, Super Saint-Bernard shut down permanently, joining the ranks of ghost resorts scattered across Switzerland.
But Super Saint-Bernard wasn't forgotten. The resort's high-altitude location means it still gets excellent snowfall, making it a perfect area for ski touring. A short documentary by Black Crows, available on YouTube, showcases ski tourers weaving through its abandoned slopes, past snow-covered pylons and silent ski lifts. "For a Monday morning, I think there's quite a crowd," remarks one observer in the film. The appeal is clear: no waiting in line, no lift pass fees, and a minimal environmental footprint. Instead of taking a lift, skiers affix "skins" (strips of mohair or nylon) to their skis, allowing them to ascend slopes before whizzing down. Daniela Pilatti, the mayor of ski town Madesimo, Italy, told The Guardian, "Snow conditions are less certain, ski lifts are expensive to run, and so it's very important for the community to adapt and develop this area for the future." In a way, Super Saint-Bernard has done just that — reinventing itself as a ski destination without ever reopening.
How to visit the defunct Super Saint-Bernard
For those looking to dip their toes into ski touring, Super Saint-Bernard is an excellent place to start. Its slopes are known for their high-altitude off-piste terrain, a long and reliable snow season, and incredible alpine views. Skiers weave through the skeletal remains of a once-bustling resort — past a shuttered ski hut restaurant, abandoned shacks, and rusting lift towers. While winter brings adventurous skiers, the warmer months make the area a paradise for hikers. The surrounding Saint-Bernard Pass — famous for its namesake hospice, where monks have aided pilgrims since the Middle Ages — offers landscapes of mountain lakes, jagged massifs, and sweeping valleys.
The closest major airport is Geneva, from where you'll drive eastward for about two hours to Bourg-Saint-Pierre. From there, you'll find the car park of the abandoned resort just a seven-minute drive south, or you could take the Line 210 bus to the Grand St-Bernard Hospice, the monastery established in the ninth century by Saint Bernard himself right near the Italian border. It's also possible to ski there from the former resort. As one anonymous SnowHeads forum user noted: "Hardly a ghost town on a sunny weekend though. It's absolutely rammed with people touring up to the monastery." And if you continue past the border into Italy's Valle D'Aosta, you'll be rewarded with one of Italy's best destinations for fall foliage views.