A Classic Swiss Town Hidden High In The Alps Offers Cozy Chalets, Horse-Drawn Carriages And Scenic Slopes

Everything you've heard about Switzerland is true — the mountains are breathtaking, the skiing is legendary, and every view looks like it belongs on a postcard. The country's prettiest and most iconic destinations, like Geneva and the Matterhorn, are absolute must-visits. But to plan a ski trip like a local and not an international tourist, Arosa should be on your map. Tucked high in the Alps, this resort town is everything you'd expect from a classic Swiss winter escape. Chalet-lined streets and horse-drawn carriages gliding through town imbue a quaint Dickens charm. And then there are the slopes, some of the best for skiing and snowboarding. Even in the summer, Arosa manages to provide some of the best outdoor activities minus the layers.

Unless you're up for a five-hour drive, do not fly into Geneva when heading to Arosa — even by train, it's a long ride. Sure, Europe is well-connected, but that doesn't mean you should waste time on long transfers. Instead, fly to Zurich International Airport (ZRH), which is about two hours away. Those vacationing in Liechtenstein will be happy to know that Arosa is even closer — only an hour's drive or a scenic two-and-a-half-hour train ride. And yes, taking the train is highly recommended. Swiss trains are famously punctual and comfortable, with incredible alpine vistas along the way. Don't make the mistake of skipping a Swiss train ride — this is one of those journeys where getting there is just as memorable as the destination.