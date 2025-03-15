A Classic Swiss Town Hidden High In The Alps Offers Cozy Chalets, Horse-Drawn Carriages And Scenic Slopes
Everything you've heard about Switzerland is true — the mountains are breathtaking, the skiing is legendary, and every view looks like it belongs on a postcard. The country's prettiest and most iconic destinations, like Geneva and the Matterhorn, are absolute must-visits. But to plan a ski trip like a local and not an international tourist, Arosa should be on your map. Tucked high in the Alps, this resort town is everything you'd expect from a classic Swiss winter escape. Chalet-lined streets and horse-drawn carriages gliding through town imbue a quaint Dickens charm. And then there are the slopes, some of the best for skiing and snowboarding. Even in the summer, Arosa manages to provide some of the best outdoor activities minus the layers.
Unless you're up for a five-hour drive, do not fly into Geneva when heading to Arosa — even by train, it's a long ride. Sure, Europe is well-connected, but that doesn't mean you should waste time on long transfers. Instead, fly to Zurich International Airport (ZRH), which is about two hours away. Those vacationing in Liechtenstein will be happy to know that Arosa is even closer — only an hour's drive or a scenic two-and-a-half-hour train ride. And yes, taking the train is highly recommended. Swiss trains are famously punctual and comfortable, with incredible alpine vistas along the way. Don't make the mistake of skipping a Swiss train ride — this is one of those journeys where getting there is just as memorable as the destination.
Where to stay in Arosa, Switzerland
One of the best things about Switzerland is that no matter where you stay, the hospitality is first-rate. The country is known for its world-class hotels, and Arosa is no exception. If you're looking for a luxurious stay, the Tschuggen Grand Hotel Arosa is worth the splurge. This five-star hotel features striking views of the surrounding forest, along with top-tier service. Another high-end option is the Arosa Kulm Hotel & Alpin Spa, a ski-in, ski-out resort with a well-deserved reputation for grandeur. After a long day on the slopes, you'll appreciate its spa and jacuzzi.
For a more rustic yet equally indulgent experience, staying in a chalet is a great alternative. BelArosa Chalet is ideal for families, with its quaint wooden exterior and upscale interiors. For a slightly budget-friendly pick, Chalet Büdemji by Arosa Holiday is a solid choice. It's not right in the heart of town, but it's close to the slopes. Another charming spot is Chalet Pradella, which accommodates up to seven guests, perfect for those traveling in groups. And, of course, you'll find plenty of Airbnb rentals to suit different budgets and preferences, whether you want a cozy retreat or a spacious mountain lodge.
With your accommodations settled, there's one thing you need to do before hitting the ski course: Take a horse-drawn carriage ride to kick off your holiday in the best way possible. Some carriages can even take you straight to your hotel from the train station. But if you'd rather skip the ride through town, you can take a carriage up into the mountains, wrapped in a warm blanket as you pass through the snow-covered landscapes.
Get ready for powder days in Arosa
Since Switzerland is a world-famous skiing destination, many assume it comes with a hefty price tag. But here's the surprise — your bucket-list European ski trip might actually be more affordable than skiing in the U.S. And with slopes as pristine as Arosa's, you definitely don't want to miss out. Here, Arosa Lenzerheide is the ultimate playground. This ski paradise boasts 140 miles of freshly groomed slopes reaching up to 9,400 feet above sea level. You have 43 ski lifts at your disposal, seven different snowparks, and more than 50 mountain restaurants to choose from. Whether you're carving down wide runs, tackling steep hills that leave your legs burning, or simply soaking in the panoramas with a warm hot cocoa, this place has it all. Beginners, intermediates, and experts can all find the perfect challenge, while kids have their own dedicated skiing areas to learn and play.
If you're not into skiing or snowboarding, don't worry — you can try ice skating and glide across rinks with remarkable sights. For something low-effort but equally exciting, tobogganing and sledding are a must. And when you want to ditch the gear altogether, hiking and snowshoeing let you take in the scenery at your own pace. With an endless list of activities, Arosa Lenzerheide is where every snow lover finds their new favorite adventure.
Sunny days make Arosa even more stunning
Vacationing in Arosa isn't limited to the winter months, and the fun doesn't end when the snow melts. During summertime, this town lets you enjoy nature, wildlife, and local culture. One place you have to check out is the Arosa Bear Sanctuary. This is a natural home for rescued bears, where you can take a deeper look into the ethics behind animal rights and protection while watching these amazing creatures in their habitat — it's great for families and nature lovers.
You can have more wildlife encounters on the Squirrel Path. Along this unique trail, the little ones can interact with the squirrels, and the whole family can learn about their habits through story panels. The squirrels often approach hikers and have playful exchanges. Keep in mind that tackling the trail takes anywhere in the range of two to four hours. Arosa also comes alive with its cultural scene between June and October. Over 100 events — including concerts, opera, readings, and children's activities — bring energy and vibrancy to the alpine setting. Whether you're into live music or dramatic performances, there's always something happening to fit your interests.
So, let's set the record straight: Switzerland isn't just a winter wonderland, and Arosa is a perfect example of that. The country is full of hidden gems, like Ticino, the sunniest region, often called Switzerland's "Little Italy," or Biosphere Entlebuch, a family-friendly spot with breathtaking mountain views and the distinction of being the first biosphere in the country. From snowy peaks to sun-kissed valleys, Switzerland's beauty is ever-present.