Witness America's Largest Urban Bat Colony With Serene Sunset Views At This Unique Texas Bridge

Austin is considered one of Texas' best shopping destinations as well as a great vacation spot for film lovers. The city is also home to quirky and artsy hidden gems, but that's not all the Lone Star State's capital offers. Downtown Austin is home to a top tourist destination, the Ann W. Richards Congress Avenue Bridge. Here, the largest urban bat colony in both the U.S. and the world amazes residents and visitors alike with the nocturnal creatures' daily sunset flights. The best part? You can easily witness this spectacle free of charge.

Every year, more than 1 million bats visit Austin, attracting thousands of tourists. These bat enthusiasts gather on and around Congress Bridge — overlooking the Lady Bird Lake — in hopes of glimpsing this natural phenomenon. According to experts, these animals have finally started to grow on people's hearts not only as incredible pest controllers but as overall living beings. This, of course, translates into some great news for bat conservation in America.

So, if millions of bats flying around just as the sun sets sounds like your cup of tea, then the capital city of Texas is the place for you. Austin can be easily reached by flying into the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, just 7 miles away from the city's downtown.