Amidst Austin's Hidden Gems Is A Quirky Art Installation With Unexpected Charm
Austin is renowned as being a place where all things weird and quirky thrive. The city is about as alternative as it gets, filled with unusual sights, odd experiences, and under-the-radar attractions. Widely heralded as one of the best places in the U.S. to discover up-and-coming musicians and see the best live music, it also has hip neighborhoods, like East Austin, that are brimming with eclectic world cuisine and art.
The city is filled with out-of-the-box art treasures, from Sparky Park to the Museum of the Weird. But one of its most interesting artistic gems is often overlooked. Tucked away in the down-to-earth neighborhood of East Congress in South Austin, the Cathedral of Junk is truly one-of-a-kind.
This unique structure is one of the purest expressions of America's love of esoterica and eccentricity, filled with the same wacky energy as some unique roadside stops, like the world's largest working fire hydrant in Beaumont, Texas, that make U.S. road trips so iconic. Far from being just a pile of garbage, the Cathedral of Junk is a fascinating architectural endeavor and an intriguing insight into Austin's culture of weirdness.
From bicycles to broken-down TVs
The Cathedral of Junk is a labor of love from the mind of Vince Hannemann, who started creating folk art sculptures out of junk in his backyard in the late '80s instead of sending it to landfill. Sculptures soon morphed into structures, and as other Austin residents began sending him their broken appliances and unwanted furniture, the Cathedral began to take shape.
These days, the Cathedral of Junk fills Hannemann's backyard. A maze of rooms and spaces spreading over three floors, all constructed with over 60 tons of discarded household items, makes up this architectural and artistic feat. Stairs, ladders, wind chimes, disco balls, and retro signs rub shoulders with smashed-up bikes, rusting refrigerators, creepy dolls' heads, and old lawnmowers, as well as a whole host of unidentifiable bits and pieces.
While very much keeping with the city's unofficial motto of "Keep Austin Weird," the Cathedral of Junk has had its share of controversy. Neighbors have filed various complaints over the years, including a serious one in 2010, which led to a city inspection where the Cathedral was found in violation of code. However, following a remarkable response from community members, who helped Hannemann stabilize the Cathedral, structural engineers were unable to find weak points and his creation remained. Hannemann has changed things around over the years, reducing the "Pyramid of TVs" to a "Zen Garden of TVs" and demolishing a tower, but the Cathedral continues to grow and evolve.
Don't get left at the Point of Despair
Working out how to visit the Cathedral of Junk is almost as peculiar an experience as the attraction itself. Opening hours are based on Vince Hannemann's schedule, and it is absolutely vital to call ahead and make an appointment before heading over to visit. As it is located in a quiet, residential neighborhood, there are parking and noise restrictions to consider, and travelers who just turn up will be left on a bench next to "The Point of Despair," where unexpected guests can think about their lack of foresight. Hannemann also asks for a small donation to help with the maintenance and upkeep of this ever-evolving piece of living folk art.
The Cathedral of Junk follows the fine American tradition of quirky, family-friendly tourist attractions, like Truckhenge Farm, another art exhibit of trash on the outskirts of Topeka, Kansas. In fact, it can sometimes be hired out as a venue for parties and events. This has even led to a few lucky couples getting married here!