Minutes From Crowded Puerto Vallarta Is A Hidden Beach Town With Boutique Hotels And Authentic Mexican Food

Mexico is full of gorgeous little beach towns. From the stunning sandy shore of Bahia San Agustin in Oaxaca to the pristine, desert island vibes of Isla Holbox in Yucatan, almost every coast and corner of this wonderful country boasts somewhere to escape from reality for a short while. But even with this rich smorgasbord of amazing exotic beach destinations, few are as charming or authentic as Bucerías.

Located just outside the bustling resorts of Puerto Vallarta, between Nuevo Vallarta and Punta Mita, it is almost unbelievable that a town as untouched as Bucerías could exist in the shadow of such a touristy destination. And yet, somehow, this delightful little slice of Mexicana goes about its business, hidden away from the tourist trail, one of the most captivating towns of the Riviera Nayarit.

Thanks to its amazing location, it is almost comically easy to get to Bucerías. Puerto Vallarta is one of Mexico's busiest and most popular airport hubs, with planes flying in from New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Denver, and Houston, to name just a few routes. A 15-20 minute taxi ride whisks you from the airport to Bucerías, and with good luck and a following wind, you could be sipping margaritas on the beach less than an hour after you land. For thriftier travelers, two bus routes run directly from the airport to the town, with tickets costing $1-2.