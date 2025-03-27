Minutes From Crowded Puerto Vallarta Is A Hidden Beach Town With Boutique Hotels And Authentic Mexican Food
Mexico is full of gorgeous little beach towns. From the stunning sandy shore of Bahia San Agustin in Oaxaca to the pristine, desert island vibes of Isla Holbox in Yucatan, almost every coast and corner of this wonderful country boasts somewhere to escape from reality for a short while. But even with this rich smorgasbord of amazing exotic beach destinations, few are as charming or authentic as Bucerías.
Located just outside the bustling resorts of Puerto Vallarta, between Nuevo Vallarta and Punta Mita, it is almost unbelievable that a town as untouched as Bucerías could exist in the shadow of such a touristy destination. And yet, somehow, this delightful little slice of Mexicana goes about its business, hidden away from the tourist trail, one of the most captivating towns of the Riviera Nayarit.
Thanks to its amazing location, it is almost comically easy to get to Bucerías. Puerto Vallarta is one of Mexico's busiest and most popular airport hubs, with planes flying in from New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Denver, and Houston, to name just a few routes. A 15-20 minute taxi ride whisks you from the airport to Bucerías, and with good luck and a following wind, you could be sipping margaritas on the beach less than an hour after you land. For thriftier travelers, two bus routes run directly from the airport to the town, with tickets costing $1-2.
Where to stay and dine in Bucerías
Despite its proximity to the bustling modern city of Puerto Vallarta, Bucerías is still sleepy, simple, and authentic. From the cobbled streets to the traditional bright-colored houses, and even the pink bandstand in the central square, it is a throwback to classic Mexican beach style, which makes it quaint, charming, and eye-catchingly beautiful.
It's hardly a remote spot and there are plenty of bars, restaurants, and other amenities to choose from, but Bucerías has avoided the over-development that has enveloped other areas of Mexico. In fact, there is only one large resort in town, and most of the accommodations are independent guesthouses and boutique hotels. This helps preserve peace and tranquility, ensuring the vibe remains more "relaxing beach vacation" than "spring break." While the main resort, the Grand Decameron, is on the south side of town near Nuevo Vallarta, the best boutiques tend to be to the north, towards Punta Mita. Los Picos has great sea views and a couple of nice pools, while Hotel Ysuri is set in beautiful grounds and is renowned for its fabulous restaurant.
In general, the food in Bucerías is superb. There are a few international restaurants and American grills, but the best eateries serve up no-frills, classic Mexican cuisine, and fantastically fresh seafood. The casual setting of Los Tejabanes is a great place for breakfast or a light lunch, while the coffee at Cafe Aventura is excellent. Restaurante Buena Vista across the highway from the beach is a local favorite, and La Negra is a great option if you want to splash out a little, with delicious food and exceptional service. A must-visit spot at any time of the day is La Empanaderia de Bucerías, which serves up incredible freshly-made empanadas all day long.
Bucerías is a divers' paradise with gigantic underwater encounters
Bucerías means "Divers' place" in Spanish, and it certainly lives up to its name. You might not get the calm, warm waters and vivid colors of the Mexican Caribbean, but the Pacific more than makes up for it with the possibility of dramatic encounters with some of the ocean's biggest inhabitants. From giant manta rays and dolphins to hammerhead sharks and sailfish, diving in Bucerías is all about the most exciting species, with vast schools of jacks an exciting bonus. Additionally, if you time your visit right, you might encounter whale sharks or families of humpback whales, both under the water and on your boat trip to the dive site. The best spots near Bucerías are the reef and caves of El Moro and the stunning walls around the Islas Marietas.
Like the rest of Riviera Nayarit and indeed the Mexican Pacific, Bucerías is a great place for watersports. There are several excellent surf beaches nearby, including La Lancha, Punta Burros, and Los Veneros. Banderas Bay boasts excellent conditions for kiteboarding and windsurfing, but if all this adrenaline is a bit much for you, the golden sand and warm waters directly in front of Bucerías are perfect for a day at the beach doing absolutely nothing.
Back on land, Bucerías has a reputation for being a haven for lovers of arts and culture. Much of this revolves around Crearte, a cultural hub originally founded to teach art to local kids that has now expanded its remit significantly. With regular exhibitions and an amazing program of courses in varied arts and crafts including oil painting, puppetry, drawing, and paper mache workshops, it offers something different for travelers looking to find an alternative perspective on this destination.