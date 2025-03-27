This Ohio River Town's Historic Downtown Brims With Cute Mom-And-Pop Shops And Small Town Charm

Along the shores of the Little Miami River, there's a southern Ohio town that beckons visitors with a historic past, innovative culinary tastes and a warm, welcoming community. Part of the Cincinnati metro area and about 15 miles from the city, Milford has a quintessential Midwestern flair with a friendly, hometown atmosphere that creates its own kind of magic.

Main Street in downtown Milford is filled with local shops like a record store, independent bookstore, distilleries with rooftop bars and local restaurants that practically beg you to stop in for a chat. Don't miss Harvest Market where you can stock up on artisan bakery goods, fresh produce, and a café with locally ground coffee, breakfast sandwiches, smoothies, and tartines. Check out One Main Gallery, showcasing pottery and other works from local artists.

Want to stay a while? Take your choice of Airbnb's, national chains, and luxury accommodations in the Queen City. If you'd rather stay in the city, the 21C Museum Hotel is in Cincinnatti about 30 minutes away. The easiest way to get to Milford is to fly to the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) and from there, it's about a 25-minute drive. You can also fly to Dayton International Airport (DAY) about 50 miles away or Lexington Blue Grass Airport (LEX), about an 80-mile drive.