This Ohio River Town's Historic Downtown Brims With Cute Mom-And-Pop Shops And Small Town Charm
Along the shores of the Little Miami River, there's a southern Ohio town that beckons visitors with a historic past, innovative culinary tastes and a warm, welcoming community. Part of the Cincinnati metro area and about 15 miles from the city, Milford has a quintessential Midwestern flair with a friendly, hometown atmosphere that creates its own kind of magic.
Main Street in downtown Milford is filled with local shops like a record store, independent bookstore, distilleries with rooftop bars and local restaurants that practically beg you to stop in for a chat. Don't miss Harvest Market where you can stock up on artisan bakery goods, fresh produce, and a café with locally ground coffee, breakfast sandwiches, smoothies, and tartines. Check out One Main Gallery, showcasing pottery and other works from local artists.
Want to stay a while? Take your choice of Airbnb's, national chains, and luxury accommodations in the Queen City. If you'd rather stay in the city, the 21C Museum Hotel is in Cincinnatti about 30 minutes away. The easiest way to get to Milford is to fly to the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) and from there, it's about a 25-minute drive. You can also fly to Dayton International Airport (DAY) about 50 miles away or Lexington Blue Grass Airport (LEX), about an 80-mile drive.
Discover great outdoor recreation along the river in Milford
Being right on the Little Miami River gives visitors and locals alike a chance to enjoy exciting recreational opportunities. The Little Miami River is a National Scenic River that's popular for canoeing, kayaking, spotting wildlife and fishing for smallmouth bass and catfish. Along the river are historic sites from the early pioneers, and former military encampments. The Little Miami Scenic Trail runs through Milford and offers developed trails for hiking and biking. You can also bike along the 70-mile Loveland Bike Trail.
Near downtown is Valley View Nature Preserve, where you'll find Native American artifacts from hundreds of years ago, wetlands, and lush woodlands. Along the five miles of walking trails are historic structures built by settlers in the early 1800s. One of these is the Gatch family farmhouse, built of stone, giving you a glimpse of life in rural America. There is no admission fee, and the preserve is open from dawn to dusk every day.
Discover Milford's festivals, markets and celebrations
Milford is a town that likes to celebrate. Every summer, Milford sponsors its annual Frontier Days that celebrates its pioneer past with a parade, food and beverages, music, carnival rides and games, plus a children's area and charity events. What started as a Canoe Race down the Little Miami River in 1962 has blossomed into an annual event that celebrates the community. The highlight of the festival is the Maker's Market with custom-made clothing, artisan goods, and jewelry.
In September, the Art Affaire is another annual event that brings out the community to showcase local artists and craftsmen as well as entertainers. The celebration also supports the Greater Milford Area Historical Society, which maintains the Promont House Museum, a Victorian mansion built in 1865 that was the home of the state's 43d governor. Every Saturday from June through November, you can shop for fresh produce at the Milford Farmers Market. Other festivals include Sparks in the Park (July 4th), the Fall Festival, and Hometown for the Holidays.
Before or after your visit to Milford, you could extend your trip to other notable nearby destinations. For example, you could head a few hours away to the village of Granville and discover New England charm in the Midwest. If you'd like to take a road trip to one of Ohio's hidden gems in famous Amish Country with unique deluxe cabins, it's a little over three hours from Milford to Berlin. To visit the oldest city in Ohio, consider a trip to Marietta, with its walkable downtown and riverfront, just over two hours away.