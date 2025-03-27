Are Red Bags Really Loaded First On An Airplane?

TikTok is a complex multiverse that is home to both amazing advice and absolute nonsense. Travel influencers have helped tourists learn how to make planes more comfortable and even avoid pickpockets. But the platform is also plagued by information that is inaccurate or misunderstood. Travelers sometimes can't tell between the two, and end up believing things that simply aren't true.

One recent example of this comes from a viral TikTok posted by @airportlife_ that shows a baggage handler loading bags into an airplane's cargo hold. The text in the video asks, "Do you know why red bags are loaded first?" as it shows the handler stacking only red bags before handling other bags. Millions of people have seen the video and, at the time of writing, about 5 million have liked it.

The theory many have offered to explain this strange practice is that red bags are less likely to be left behind because of their bright color, while others have argued that in the event of a crash where the plane splits in half, the red bags will be easy for aerial rescue teams to spot. Some commenters have taken the video at face value, even asking which color is loaded last so they can buy a new bag. The idea is that this will help them get their luggage back faster after landing.

But is this video accurate? The answer from industry experts has been an unequivocal no.