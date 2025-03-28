This Cozy City On A Sandy Stretch Of Lake Michigan's Shoreline Is An Underrated, Beautiful Charmer
The state tourism theme "Pure Michigan" has perhaps never been more evident than in Manistee, Michigan, where natural beauty runs deep in this four-season destination. Located in northwest Michigan in the Lower Peninsula, Manistee reigns as a delightful, underrated escape with miles of sandy beaches along the Lake Michigan coastline, quaint harbors, and a welcoming riverwalk. Manistee is called "The Victorian Port Village" with its 19th-century buildings that make you feel like you've stepped onto a movie set. The historic downtown is also known for its charming shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues.
For a great overview of the city, hop aboard the trolley at the Manistee County Transportation Center and learn more about the area as you travel by the lake. Trolley tours run on the hour between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., from mid-June through Labor Day. If the trolley tour piques your interest, you can learn more about the town's history at the Manistee County Historical Museum. The icon of the city is the Manistee North Pierhead Light, standing 38 feet tall with a nine-sided, 8-foot lantern on the top. After undergoing renovations, the lighthouse will reopen to the public for tours in 2026.
Accommodations in Manistee range from cozy bed-and-breakfasts to national chains like Hampton Inn and luxury resorts. The closest airports to Manistee include Cherry Capital Airport, about an hour's drive; Muskegon County Airport about 75 miles away; and Green Bay-Austin Straubel International Airport around 90 miles away.
Year-round recreation near Manistee
Manistee is recognized for the Huron-Manistee National Forests, which are actually comprised of two distinct forests covering almost 1 million acres. Less than an hour's drive from Manistee, this diverse landscape encompasses a unique ecosystem of green forests, wetlands, and towering sand dunes. Visitors flock to the area to explore this pristine wilderness and embark on memorable outdoor adventures.
Water sports abound for canoeing, boating, kayaking, and fishing in the crystal clear waters of the Pure Michigan lakes and rivers. With more than 300 miles of trails in the Huron-Manistee National Forests, you can also hike, bike, or take your motorcycle or ATV through these off-the-beaten-path roads. When the temperatures drop, make the best of winter in Michigan and pack your heavy outerwear to ski, snowshoe, or snowmobile on these same trails. Want to bring a little bit of nature home with you? Pick berries, forage for mushrooms, or even pan for gold. Ample opportunities for RVers to park can be found around the property, although most of the campgrounds are more primitive without traditional hookups. If all of this adventure gets you thirsty for wine, check out these vineyards in Michigan's wine country.
Visit Manistee's iconic sand dunes
Michigan is famous for its sand dunes that dot the lake's coastline and stand more than 100 feet above the lake. In fact, Michigan has more than 300,000 acres of dunes. About a 20-minute drive from Manistee, the must-visit Nordhouse Dunes Wilderness Area covers roughly 3,500 acres ideal for hiking, beachcombing, and wildlife viewing. How far can you climb? No matter how high you go, you'll be rewarded with exquisite views of Lake Michigan and its coastal towns. Nordhouse Dunes Wilderness is one of the few protected wilderness areas in the U.S. with an extensive lake shore dunes ecosystem filled with unique vegetation. Hike the dunes at the Nurnberg Trailhead or the Lake Michigan Recreation Area.
Take a walk on the wide, sandy beach and don't miss the spectacular sunsets. As a true wilderness, Nordhouse Dunes has no signs or markers, but the hiking trail, forming a 6.5-mile loop, is one of the most scenic in the state. The campground at Lake Michigan Recreation Area is perched on the shores of Lake Michigan, 15 miles south of Manistee. The area creates an incredible setting with a scenic overlook of the lake and a sandy swimming beach. This family campground provides an array of hiking and biking trails, plus swimming, fishing and kayaking. For more camping in the Mitten State, check out this top-rated Michigan campground in the Lower Peninsula.