This Cozy City On A Sandy Stretch Of Lake Michigan's Shoreline Is An Underrated, Beautiful Charmer

The state tourism theme "Pure Michigan" has perhaps never been more evident than in Manistee, Michigan, where natural beauty runs deep in this four-season destination. Located in northwest Michigan in the Lower Peninsula, Manistee reigns as a delightful, underrated escape with miles of sandy beaches along the Lake Michigan coastline, quaint harbors, and a welcoming riverwalk. Manistee is called "The Victorian Port Village" with its 19th-century buildings that make you feel like you've stepped onto a movie set. The historic downtown is also known for its charming shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues.

For a great overview of the city, hop aboard the trolley at the Manistee County Transportation Center and learn more about the area as you travel by the lake. Trolley tours run on the hour between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., from mid-June through Labor Day. If the trolley tour piques your interest, you can learn more about the town's history at the Manistee County Historical Museum. The icon of the city is the Manistee North Pierhead Light, standing 38 feet tall with a nine-sided, 8-foot lantern on the top. After undergoing renovations, the lighthouse will reopen to the public for tours in 2026.

Accommodations in Manistee range from cozy bed-and-breakfasts to national chains like Hampton Inn and luxury resorts. The closest airports to Manistee include Cherry Capital Airport, about an hour's drive; Muskegon County Airport about 75 miles away; and Green Bay-Austin Straubel International Airport around 90 miles away.