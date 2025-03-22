This Desirable New York Neighborhood Full Of Trendy Food Is The City's Ultimate Hub For Nightlife

Bushwick is home to some of the most buzzworthy restaurants in Brooklyn. Whether you're craving something familiar or totally unique, you'll find delicious new discoveries around every corner. The Michelin Guide has taken note of Bushwick's dining scene and has shined the spotlight on several restaurants for their incredible food. Among these is Falansai, famous in Brooklyn and beyond for its inventive Vietnamese-Mexican dishes. Also in the category of Mexican cuisine is Gordo's Cantina, which received praise in the Michelin Guide for its soulful vibe, heaping portions, and mouthwatering flavors. Nearly every nationality is represented in Bushwick's restaurant culture, including irresistible Persian cuisine at Eyval, Taiwanese fusion at Win Son, authentic Italian at Ammazzacaffè, and so much more. If you're still hungry, take your taste buds on a trip to the tropics and head south to Brooklyn's "Little Caribbean," named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world.

Of course, you can't visit Brooklyn without sinking your teeth into a slice of pizza, and no place does it better than Roberta's. Founded in Bushwick, this spot is known for its iconic red door and outrageously good pizza. So good, in fact, that it is now a celebrated national chain with several locations in the U.S.

Another way to immerse yourself in the culture like a local is by sipping on a latte and eavesdropping on conversations at a painfully trendy cafe. For this, we can't think of a better locale than Father Knows Best, a hip Bushwick mainstay that offers the best of both worlds: coffee and comfort food during the day, followed by cocktails, DJ sets, and events at night. It also serves up the best weekend brunch in Brooklyn, according to its website.