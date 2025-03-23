Sandwiched Between San Diego And LA Is One Of California's Coolest Coastal Cities With New England Vibes

You don't have to visit the scenic beach towns of Massachusetts or the picturesque seaside neighborhoods of Rhode Island to experience the captivating character of New England. Believe it or not, the same inviting allure can also be found on the West Coast. Nestled between San Diego and Los Angeles in sunny Southern California, the coastal city of Oceanside is brimming with New England charm much the same.

Although it was officially incorporated in 1888, Oceanside's origins trace back to the Spanish missions of the late 18th century, mirroring the religious roots of New England. The Mission San Luis Rey de Francia was established in the area in 1798, playing a pivotal role in the region's early development. Known as the "King of the Missions," the religious outpost greatly prospered, quickly becoming a bustling agricultural center. This drew ranchers to the area, and soon, a small town of about 1,000 people had sprung up, laying the foundation for the thriving seafront city that stands today.

Situated right along the Pacific Ocean, Oceanside offers visitors much to explore. From its rustic harbor and sprawling wooden pier to its abundant seafood options and historic landmarks, this California town has all the trappings of a quintessential Northeastern adventure without having to venture to the East Coast.