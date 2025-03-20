This Massachusetts Beach Town With Scenic Sand Dunes And World-Famous Clams Promises A Charming Escape

Much like another Massachusetts beach town with tasty eateries, half the fun of Ipswich is getting out by the water. You can do just that at Crane Beach, a 1,234-acre park featuring not just warm sand, but rolling dunes and a maritime forest. It's also a critical nesting site for piping plovers. Bring your binoculars to get a glimpse of the adorable creatures, though be sure to avoid areas that are off-limits for nesting.

Aside from working on your tan, Crane Beach is an excellent spot for hiking. Over 5 miles of trails snake through the dunes and maritime forest, allowing you to gain a stronger appreciation for this unique landscape. Visit between Memorial Day and Labor Day to find a beach store and concession stand open to the public, making it easy to spend your entire day out in nature.

Just up the road from Crane Beach is Castle Hill on the Crane Estate. Built in 1928 by a wealthy industrialist from Chicago, this extravagant mansion is open to the public, and for a small fee, you can wander its beautiful 165-acre property. You can also sign up for tours of the interior of the mansion, explore its oversized Italian Garden and Rose Garden, or simply bring a picnic blanket to enjoy a relaxed afternoon gazing out at the ocean. For more coastal adventures, head 20 minutes north to an underrated Massachusetts city featuring a walkable downtown.