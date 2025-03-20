This Massachusetts Beach Town With Scenic Sand Dunes And World-Famous Clams Promises A Charming Escape
The Massachusetts landscape is dotted with small towns to explore, but few are as charming as Ipswich. Located along the coast just an hour north of Boston, Ipswich is nestled in one of the most picturesque parts of the state. Not only does it feature a popular Massachusetts beach famous for its strange "singing" quality, but the calm Ipswich River rolls right through the heart of downtown. So, whether you decide to relax with your toes in the sand or head into town for some great shopping, in Ipswich, you'll be surrounded by some of the best views Massachusetts has to offer.
Originally settled in the early 1630s, Ipswich was home to a burgeoning lace-making industry. It eventually became a hotspot for summer vacationers, thanks to its proximity to the water and its renowned fried clams. That's largely still the case today, with several popular clam and seafood restaurants gracing its historic streets. Despite the town's popularity and attractions that draw in hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, it's managed to retain its original charm — making it an idyllic place to vacation in the Northeast.
Enjoy the beach, a hike, and a mansion in Ipswich
Much like another Massachusetts beach town with tasty eateries, half the fun of Ipswich is getting out by the water. You can do just that at Crane Beach, a 1,234-acre park featuring not just warm sand, but rolling dunes and a maritime forest. It's also a critical nesting site for piping plovers. Bring your binoculars to get a glimpse of the adorable creatures, though be sure to avoid areas that are off-limits for nesting.
Aside from working on your tan, Crane Beach is an excellent spot for hiking. Over 5 miles of trails snake through the dunes and maritime forest, allowing you to gain a stronger appreciation for this unique landscape. Visit between Memorial Day and Labor Day to find a beach store and concession stand open to the public, making it easy to spend your entire day out in nature.
Just up the road from Crane Beach is Castle Hill on the Crane Estate. Built in 1928 by a wealthy industrialist from Chicago, this extravagant mansion is open to the public, and for a small fee, you can wander its beautiful 165-acre property. You can also sign up for tours of the interior of the mansion, explore its oversized Italian Garden and Rose Garden, or simply bring a picnic blanket to enjoy a relaxed afternoon gazing out at the ocean. For more coastal adventures, head 20 minutes north to an underrated Massachusetts city featuring a walkable downtown.
Refuel at Ipswich's best restaurants and hotels
Downtown Ipswich is exceptionally charming, with historic buildings and mature trees dotting its roadways. The Ipswich River cuts right under Main Street, and near this intersection you'll find some of the area's best restaurants. If you're in the mood for famous Ipswich clams, stop by Choate Bridge Pub — it only serves local clams, so rest assured you're getting the real deal. The Brown Dog is another local favorite, serving American food with the option to eat outside if weather permits.
This large and charming town is also home to a popular brewery and meadery. Ipswich Ale Brewery is a short walk from the river and has been brewing unique drinks since 1991. Alongside a diverse beer menu featuring IPAs, porters, and everything in between, you can grab a full meal here (including options for vegetarians and vegans). Head farther up Central Street to reach the 1634 Meadery and its understated outdoor area. It's one of Ipswich's best-reviewed destinations on Tripadvisor, so be sure to check it out.
Plenty of cozy lodging options are available in town, including The Ipswich Inn. Garnering excellent reviews from travelers thanks to its blending of historic charm and modern conveniences, this is the ideal spot to recharge after a day spent out in the sun. Alternatively, you could try and get a room at The Inn at Castle Hill. This puts you in idyllic accommodations right next to Crane Beach and the Atlantic Ocean.