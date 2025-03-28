Hidden In Utah's Majestic Mountains Is A City Full Of European Charm Best Known As 'Little Switzerland'
Whether it's an awe-inspiring mountain town in Colorado or a scenic Oregon village with a cozy downtown, plenty of U.S. destinations have a distinctly Swiss atmosphere and identity. That's especially true for Midway, Utah. Nestled in the mountains less than an hour southeast of Salt Lake City, it's a remarkable spot to unwind while being surrounded by untouched nature. It's also home to several restaurants, hotels, and other attractions designed to transport you across the Atlantic.
Whether you're relaxing at the elegant Zermatt Resort, exploring shops with European-inspired architecture, or taking part in the annual Swiss Days Festival, Midway exudes Swiss-inspired charms. So, while it's close to the bustling streets of Salt Lake City and its international airport, it also feels a world away. Combined with easy access to hiking trails and three iconic ski resorts in the Wasatch Mountains, it's easy to see why Utah's "Little Switzerland" is a wonderful spot to plan your next vacation.
Enjoy Swiss-inspired amenities in Midway
If you're looking to immerse yourself in Midway's Switzerland-inspired atmosphere, one of the best things you can do is book a room at the Zermatt Resort. The sophisticated building is designed to look like an upscale chalet in the Swiss Alps, complete with an on-site spa, bakery, and restaurants. Z's Steak & Chop Haus is a particular standout, as it's a European-style steakhouse set inside a cozy dining space serving up classic dishes like fondue and Chateaubriand with bordelaise sauce.
Beyond the resort, you'll find plenty of European-inspired buildings scattered throughout Midway. There's no centralized downtown district, but simply driving through Main Street is the perfect way to explore its heritage. Whether it's the Midway Town Hall, The Market grocery store, or random chains of office buildings, just about everything in Midway has a bit of Swiss charm. Be sure to also check out Kringle's Midway, a cozy Christmas shop that's open year-round.
Another fun option is to visit during Midway Swiss Days. Offering vendors, live entertainment, a parade, and even a 10K run, the town comes alive as it celebrates its Swiss heritage. Attending the festival is free, though be sure to bring cash to check out food and souvenirs from its many vendors. It runs every year at the end of August, so if you're interested, try to plan your visit for this time.
Exploring the Wasatch Mountains around Midway
Midway isn't just about unique Switzerland vibes — it's also about getting lost in nature. The town is ideally situated near fantastic ski resorts and hiking trails, making it the perfect home base for your next adventure. But before you head out of town, make a quick stop at Homestead Crater. The beehive-like hot spring is filled with water that reaches an average temperature of 95 degrees Fahrenheit, making it an excellent spot to relax and recharge.
Once you're ready to stretch your legs, head over to a thrilling reservoir state park perfect for hiking and kayaking. Jordanelle State Park has three distinct regions, with each one offering unique amenities and trails for you to explore. If you want to spend your entire day out in nature, Deer Creek Trail is a better option. Spanning 15 miles and winding you along the shores of Deer Creek Reservoir, it's an epic adventure for experienced hikers.
Midway is also just minutes from many of Utah's iconic ski resorts. Park City, Deer Valley, and Sundance Mountain Resort are all less than 30 minutes away, giving you plenty of options when it comes to finding the best slopes. Most resorts offer ski rentals, but you can also pick up gear in town at the Midway Adventure Company.