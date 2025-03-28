Hidden In Utah's Majestic Mountains Is A City Full Of European Charm Best Known As 'Little Switzerland'

If you're looking to immerse yourself in Midway's Switzerland-inspired atmosphere, one of the best things you can do is book a room at the Zermatt Resort. The sophisticated building is designed to look like an upscale chalet in the Swiss Alps, complete with an on-site spa, bakery, and restaurants. Z's Steak & Chop Haus is a particular standout, as it's a European-style steakhouse set inside a cozy dining space serving up classic dishes like fondue and Chateaubriand with bordelaise sauce.

Beyond the resort, you'll find plenty of European-inspired buildings scattered throughout Midway. There's no centralized downtown district, but simply driving through Main Street is the perfect way to explore its heritage. Whether it's the Midway Town Hall, The Market grocery store, or random chains of office buildings, just about everything in Midway has a bit of Swiss charm. Be sure to also check out Kringle's Midway, a cozy Christmas shop that's open year-round.

Another fun option is to visit during Midway Swiss Days. Offering vendors, live entertainment, a parade, and even a 10K run, the town comes alive as it celebrates its Swiss heritage. Attending the festival is free, though be sure to bring cash to check out food and souvenirs from its many vendors. It runs every year at the end of August, so if you're interested, try to plan your visit for this time.