The World's Most Luxurious Airport Is An Elegant Coastal Gem With Renowned Dining, Art, And Design
As the entry point to a traveler's holiday, the airport experience sets the tone for the entire journey. The stress and chaos of a disorganized and crowded airport — we're looking at you, Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, often considered one of the world's worst — can take a toll on even the most seasoned traveler before the trip has begun. Fortunately, this doesn't ring true for all airports. There are some hubs that are actively aiming to give passengers a relaxing and hassle-free airport experience, and the extravagant Hamad International Airport in the coastal city of Doha, Qatar, is one of those that make the cut of the most luxurious airports in the world.
Well before its expansion began in 2022 — which saw the arrival of additional retail stores, a large-scale art installation, digital artworks, and the much-talked-about airport garden — Hamad International had already bagged Skytrax Awards' title of "World's Best Airport" in 2021, as well as in 2022 and again in 2024. It's easy to see why. Though dining options, comfortable public seating, and clean restrooms are more than we could hope for in an airport, the Doha airport goes above and beyond in providing travelers with The Orchard, a lush indoor garden to meander around in while waiting for their flights. It is an extremely thoughtful feature that alleviates the stress of the weary traveler, making us want to deliberately book a flight that passes through Doha just to experience this top-notch terminal.
Indoor gardens and contemporary art at Hamad International Airport
The Orchard was a monumental element of Doha Airport's expansion. Aside from providing a relaxing escape from the frenetic activity in an airport, the presence of nature in this type of public setting goes beyond visual appeal and aesthetics. Plants contribute to better air quality and noise control, creating a soothing and healthy atmosphere. They are also therapeutic, reducing stress by lowering cortisol levels. Consider the spot a must-visit during your trip to the airport.
Spanning approximately 107,000 square feet, The Orchard has winding walkways and patches of grass amid 300 trees and over 25,000 species of internationally sourced plants and shrubbery. People are invited to sit on the grass or the circular benches that come equipped with electrical outlets, or relax in the teepee-like tents located around the gardens — definitely a conducive environment for using your long layover time effectively. Overhead, an undulating glass roof funnels natural light into the tropical garden. One story up, suspended walkways offer relaxing strolls with bird's-eye views of the tropical greenery below.
Among the artistic additions to the airport are "COSMOS" by French artist Jean-Michel Othoniel, who fashioned the suspended golden mass after the oldest Islamic astrolabe housed in Qatar's Museum of Islamic Art; and multidisciplinary studio Moment Factory's stunning digital artwork. Wrapped around the balcony edges of the two levels overlooking the garden, the "digital ribbon" LED screens flash a montage of stunning imagery decrypting Qatari architecture and cultural references. They join an impressive roster of artworks by local and foreign artists including Kaws, Tom Otterness, Ali Hassan, Tom Claassen, and Ahmed Al Bahrani, among others. Of course, no one can miss Urs Fischer's "Untitled (Lamp/Bear)": a 20-ton, 23-foot-tall bronze sculpture of a lamp-wearing bear, a backdrop to many selfies since 2014.
Hamad International Airport has a wealth of food and relaxation options
You're spoiled for choice with the airport's extensive array of restaurants, from Qatari cuisine to the luxurious Fendi Caffe (yep, inspired by the fashion label). If relaxation is what you're after, the Be Relax spa in Concourse C offers facials, chair and lounger massages, and shower rooms. Alternatively, you can catch some much-needed shuteye at the two Sleep 'n Fly services at the south and north plazas of the airport, where you can rent sleeping pods, double rooms, or family-sized accommodations (you will need to book ahead).
Preveious passengers with layovers were particularly happy about the economical options available around the airport. "There are water fountains and free quiet rooms where you can actually get some sleep," u/snoea shared on Reddit. "Just pack earplugs, a sleep mask, and perhaps some cozy clothes and a big scarf to use as cushions, pillow, and blanket." Another Redditor, u/Maybird56, commented on the amenities and the food options. "I've been through at all hours and it's basically a 24/7 airport. ... The food is fairly expensive, but there's a few sandwich type places that have ok priced food if you need to supplement snacks you're bringing with you."
Hamad International Airport is just 12 minutes from the center of Doha by car or about 15 minutes away using the Red metro line. However, you might also find yourself landing at the travel hub on your way to another city. Either way, Doha Airport is a destination in and of itself.