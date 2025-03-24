The World's Most Luxurious Airport Is An Elegant Coastal Gem With Renowned Dining, Art, And Design

As the entry point to a traveler's holiday, the airport experience sets the tone for the entire journey. The stress and chaos of a disorganized and crowded airport — we're looking at you, Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, often considered one of the world's worst — can take a toll on even the most seasoned traveler before the trip has begun. Fortunately, this doesn't ring true for all airports. There are some hubs that are actively aiming to give passengers a relaxing and hassle-free airport experience, and the extravagant Hamad International Airport in the coastal city of Doha, Qatar, is one of those that make the cut of the most luxurious airports in the world.

Well before its expansion began in 2022 — which saw the arrival of additional retail stores, a large-scale art installation, digital artworks, and the much-talked-about airport garden — Hamad International had already bagged Skytrax Awards' title of "World's Best Airport" in 2021, as well as in 2022 and again in 2024. It's easy to see why. Though dining options, comfortable public seating, and clean restrooms are more than we could hope for in an airport, the Doha airport goes above and beyond in providing travelers with The Orchard, a lush indoor garden to meander around in while waiting for their flights. It is an extremely thoughtful feature that alleviates the stress of the weary traveler, making us want to deliberately book a flight that passes through Doha just to experience this top-notch terminal.