This Chic Chicago Neighborhood Offers Diverse Shopping, Live Music, And Fantastic Dining Options

If you ever find yourself in the Midwest and want to explore one of the biggest cities in the region, Chicago is about as good as it gets. With a population of around 2.6 million and the home of America's most "well-connected" airport, Chicago has so much to offer if you know where to look. One such place is the tiny neighborhood of Southport Corridor.

Given its name, you might expect this strip of the city to be somewhere in the southern region. However, Southport is actually above Downtown Chicago, west of Wrigley Field and just north of the "most sought-after neighborhood" in the city, Lincoln Park. Its borders stretch from Irving Park Road to Belmont Avenue, with Clark Street and Ravenswood Avenue forming its eastern and western borders, respectively.

Although Southport Corridor is a small neighborhood, it packs a lot. Known for its world-class shopping, dining, and live entertainment, there's always something to do, see, or eat in Southport. So, book a trip to the Windy City and discover what this area is all about.