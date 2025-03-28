This Chic Chicago Neighborhood Offers Diverse Shopping, Live Music, And Fantastic Dining Options
If you ever find yourself in the Midwest and want to explore one of the biggest cities in the region, Chicago is about as good as it gets. With a population of around 2.6 million and the home of America's most "well-connected" airport, Chicago has so much to offer if you know where to look. One such place is the tiny neighborhood of Southport Corridor.
Given its name, you might expect this strip of the city to be somewhere in the southern region. However, Southport is actually above Downtown Chicago, west of Wrigley Field and just north of the "most sought-after neighborhood" in the city, Lincoln Park. Its borders stretch from Irving Park Road to Belmont Avenue, with Clark Street and Ravenswood Avenue forming its eastern and western borders, respectively.
Although Southport Corridor is a small neighborhood, it packs a lot. Known for its world-class shopping, dining, and live entertainment, there's always something to do, see, or eat in Southport. So, book a trip to the Windy City and discover what this area is all about.
What to expect when visiting Chicago's Southport Corridor
Technically speaking, you could stroll through the neighborhood in a couple of hours. However, if you really want to experience everything it has to offer, you might need a whole weekend to appreciate it all. But let's begin our journey with a rundown of the best food spots, which is akin to a culinary trip around the world.
Given Chicago's diverse population, it makes sense that you can find all kinds of cuisine along Southport Ave. If you want Japanese, there's Kai Sushi in the north or Itoko in the south. At the southern end of the neighborhood is Sochi Siagonese Kitchen, offering a variety of Vietnamese classics. If South American cuisine is more your vibe, there's Bodega Sur, an Argentinian restaurant serving delicious meat and tapas, or 5411 Empanadas. There's also Doña Tola or Tuco and Blondie if you prefer Mexican dishes. Finally, if you're craving classic American staples, you can hit up Steingold's Deli, the Butcher's Tap, or Crosby's Kitchen. For local dishes, head to Bronzeville, Chicago's "Black Metropolis," with thriving cuisine, art, and culture.
Once you have some food in you, you should have the energy to go shopping. There's a massive cluster of stores and boutiques between Addison and Roscoe Streets, so you're sure to find something you love. In addition to chain retailers like Abercrombie or Anthropologie, you can find local shops like Alice and Wonder or Krista K Boutique.
Adding Southport Corridor to your next Chicago vacation
As you might imagine, the best way to reach Southport Corridor is to fly into Chicago O'Hare Airport. Although the neighborhood is only about 13 miles from the airport, it can take up to an hour to get there by car, depending on traffic. Once you're in the neighborhood, you can park and walk up and down the streets to find what you're looking for.
Beyond delicious food and abundant shopping opportunities, there are multiple theaters and live music venues within the neighborhood. If you want to listen to local bands while sipping on craft beer, Schubas Tavern at the southern end is your best bet. If you prefer more of a theater setting, you can visit the Music Box Theatre, which showcases classic and arthouse films, or the Mercury Theater, which features live performances.
There are limited hotels or resorts within Southport, so you should venture just outside the neighborhood to find a place to stay. For example, you can find multiple options near Wrigley Field, including the Inn at Wrigleyville, which is perfect if you're trying to catch a game during your trip. Alternatively, there are many chain hotels to choose from in nearby neighborhoods, especially as you get closer downtown.