Rick Steves Says This Type Of Tourist Trap In Europe Is Overhyped And Not Worth Your Time Or Money

If you're spending enough money for a trip to Europe, you want to make the most of your time, visiting museums, historical sites, and wonderful restaurants. What you don't want to do is spend your hard-earned money and precious vacation time at tourist traps. Everyone has their own definition of a tourist trap, and sometimes those include legitimate sites. However, some of them are quite obviously there simply to make a buck off unsuspecting tourists.

Travel pro Rick Steves has a tip for you about what to skip. On his website, he cautions travelers to avoid phony attractions that promise an experience but really don't deliver. He says, "Lately I've noticed more commercial ventures that advertise aggressively and are on sale all over town with various discounts and promotions." Basically, these are attractions that aren't giving you a look at real history. They're setting something up to play on gimmicks and name recognition. In addition, he says that we should "travel smart," because these places are often put on vacation itineraries because they're advertised all over, or they may be a place you may have heard of from a song, or a friend or relative rather than for any historical significance.

One such spot he mentions is the London Dungeon, though Steves has warned us in the past about the "torture museums" that are scattered around Europe. Steves calls the London Dungeon, " ... gimmicky, overpriced, and a terrible value," despite people visiting just for the name. One person on TripAdvisor even advised people to " ... bring a flask and have a nip every time someone makes a 'meat" joke,'" and recalled that the experience involved a lot of waiting around and bad acting.