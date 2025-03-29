Spain's Olive Oil Museum Is A Strange And Surreal Destination Amid Magical Grove-Covered Hills

In the romantic, cliffside, whitewashed city of Ronda, Spain, a new attraction is poised to attract visitors from across the globe who appreciate design, art, food, and nature. LA Almazara produces olive oil but it is so much more than a mill. The expansive property has photography and other museum art forms on display, groves of trees where 20 kinds of olives grow, gardens to explore, and a restaurant. What really makes it stand out, though, is its design. The brainchild of one of the world's most creative people, Philippe Starck, LA Almazara is a striking architectural statement enhanced by dramatic design elements that refer to its location and subject. It's fitting that the design is surreal in nature as Ronda's region of Spain, Andalusia, has a connection to Surrealist artists like Dalí and Miró. Starck is an architect and also a designer of many things from a lemon juicer and teapot to an airport control tower and wind turbine. He is perhaps best known for designing hotels, restaurants, and bars — like the Faena Hotel in Buenos Aires — that immediately get the attention of design publications.

A magical region of tree-covered hills, monumental archaeological sites, and cobblestone streets, Ronda is one hour and 15 minutes by air or six hours by car from Madrid. In the south of Spain, it is closer to the Mediterranean beaches of the Costa del Sol like Málaga, around a one-hour drive away. Note that public transportation to LA Almazara is limited, so this is a perfect destination for a road trip.