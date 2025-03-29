One Of The Caribbean's Best Beach Towns Is A Haven For Snorkeling, Marine Life, And Cuban Mojitos
The sun-soaked resort town of Varadero, Cuba, may have experienced its tourism peak during the 1930s, followed by another boom in the 1990s, but its golden era is far from over. Located on the Hicacos Peninsula, just a two-hour drive from Havana, the area is perfect for travelers who want to bask in the beauty of the Caribbean while immersing themselves in Cuban culture.
With over 13 miles of nearly uninterrupted white-sand beaches, crystal-clear waters, a laid-back vibe, and your pick of all-inclusive resorts, its beaches are still recognized today. According to Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards, Playa Varadero was named the second-best beach in the Caribbean in 2025. Plus, it's also near the hidden gem destination of Punta Perdiz, one of the best snorkeling spots in the Caribbean.
Getting to Varadero is relatively easy, with direct flights from Miami that take about an hour. Most visitors fly into Juan Gualberto Gómez Airport, located just 22 miles from Varadero. Travelers arriving in Havana can also take a Viazul bus, rent a car, or take a private transfer in a classic car for a scenic drive along the northern coast. When you arrive, treat yourself to a Cuban mojito at one of the beach town's quaint seaside bars.
Dive into Varadero's pristine waters for marine adventures
Playa Varadero, the town's namesake beach, is known for its powdery sand and clear waters perfect for swimming. Kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding are also popular along the calm coastline, with rentals usually offered at the all-inclusive resorts that line the beach.
Coral Beach, located approximately 20 miles west of Varadero, is one of the best snorkeling destinations in the area. This reef spans over 1 mile and is home to hundreds of species of fish, making it a prime area for observing diverse marine life. For those wanting to do it solo, equipment rentals and guided tours are available at the nearby Laguna de Maya entrance.
You can also hire a private guide either through your hotel or at diving centers like Underwater Cuba for approximately $45 at the time of this writing, which includes a transfer to and from your hotel. For an additional $5, you can also add on a visit to the nearby Cueva de Saturno. This natural cavern features a crystal-clear pool you can take a dip in, surrounded by stalactites and stalagmites.
For underwater explorers who want something more adventurous, Cayo Piedras del Norte is a destination popular among divers. This artificial marine park features sunken ships, airplanes, and tugboats teeming with marine life. Boats depart from Playa de las Calaveras regularly, and it takes about an hour to reach the marine park. Numerous local agencies offer excursions to the marine park, and booking through your hotel or resort's concierge is also an option. For beginners, several dive schools offer PADI certification courses, allowing travelers to learn to dive in one of the most picturesque Caribbean islands for marine life lovers.
Explore Varadero's hidden natural wonders
While Varadero is best known for its beaches, there are also plenty of other natural attractions to explore. One must-visit spot is the Reserva Ecológica Varahicacos, a protected nature reserve that showcases Cuba's biodiversity. Hike its scenic trails to discover the Cueva de Musulmanes, a cave containing 2,000-year-old human remains, and El Patriarca, a massive 600-year-old cactus that towers over the landscape. To see the cave and the cactus on the trails, entrance to the reserve costs approximately $7.
Another fascinating site found within the reserve is the Cueva de Ambrosio, a cave filled with ancient pictographs estimated to be more than 2,000 years old. The cool, dark chambers offer a refreshing break from the midday sun for you and the resident bats, with entrance fees of around $5.
After a long day of exploring, unwind with a cocktail. Order a classic Cuban mojito at the Casa Blanca Panoramic Bar at the top of the historic Mansión Xanadú. The stately bar has deep mahogany features, stunning ocean views, and a great spot to watch people playing golf. If you want a little bit of Cuba without leaving the U.S., head to Florida's Little Havana, a neighborhood rich with Caribbean cuisine and culture.