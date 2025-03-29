One Of The Caribbean's Best Beach Towns Is A Haven For Snorkeling, Marine Life, And Cuban Mojitos

The sun-soaked resort town of Varadero, Cuba, may have experienced its tourism peak during the 1930s, followed by another boom in the 1990s, but its golden era is far from over. Located on the Hicacos Peninsula, just a two-hour drive from Havana, the area is perfect for travelers who want to bask in the beauty of the Caribbean while immersing themselves in Cuban culture.

With over 13 miles of nearly uninterrupted white-sand beaches, crystal-clear waters, a laid-back vibe, and your pick of all-inclusive resorts, its beaches are still recognized today. According to Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards, Playa Varadero was named the second-best beach in the Caribbean in 2025. Plus, it's also near the hidden gem destination of Punta Perdiz, one of the best snorkeling spots in the Caribbean.

Getting to Varadero is relatively easy, with direct flights from Miami that take about an hour. Most visitors fly into Juan Gualberto Gómez Airport, located just 22 miles from Varadero. Travelers arriving in Havana can also take a Viazul bus, rent a car, or take a private transfer in a classic car for a scenic drive along the northern coast. When you arrive, treat yourself to a Cuban mojito at one of the beach town's quaint seaside bars.