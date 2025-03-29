The Unforgettable New Orleans Hotel With Vibrant Artsy Rooms, Italian Cuisine, And Exclusive Nightlife
With so many unmissable things to do in New Orleans — from touring ancient above-ground cemeteries to taking in the vivacious jazz scene on Frenchmen Street — it's a city that you should take a long weekend to experience. While you can easily book a basic chain hotel for weekend stays and call it a day, a destination like NOLA that's renowned for its historical architecture, world-class cuisine, and colorful nightlife deserves accommodations that mirror its vibrant atmosphere.
Nestled in the Lower Garden District — New Orleans' famed district of lavish mansions and unique architecture — Hotel Saint Vincent captures the true essence of the Crescent City, making it more than just a place to lay your head for the night, but a place to experience some of the city's most beloved charms. Bask in the property's historic beauty, feast on Italian-Creole cuisine in elegant surroundings, grab a drink in the exclusive lounge, and unwind in artfully appointed suites outfitted with modern comforts. Close enough to explore the famous Bourbon Street, yet far enough removed to enjoy the quieter side of the city, Hotel Saint Vincent is the perfect destination for an unforgettable retreat in New Orleans.
Historic charm and hip amenities at Hotel Saint Vincent
Located about 15 miles from the Louis Armstrong New Orleans Airport (MSY), Hotel Saint Vincent is easily accessible from New Orleans' major travel hub by car. Set in a gorgeous 19th-century brick edifice with ornate wrought-iron detailing, the hotel blends in effortlessly with the lavish, centuries-old homes that comprise the Lower Garden District. From the moment you step onto the property, you'll be welcomed into its luxurious and warm embrace. Each of its 75 guest rooms are sleekly designed with florals and artful pops of color that bring a modern feel to the historic building. Check into a modest-sized Crescent King room, or indulge in a Superior Suite, which features a private veranda with sweeping views.
Apart from the rooms, there are plenty of beautiful common spaces to enjoy throughout the hotel. Sip a cocktail at the Paradise Lounge, the tropical-themed lobby bar that boasts a sunny outdoor patio and upscale vibes. On warm days, lounge by the guests-only pool, which is peacefully situated in a brick-lined courtyard shaded by lush greenery and serviced by a poolside bar from Friday to Sunday. If you're in a shopping mood, take advantage of the on-site luxury boutique, ByGeorge, where you can browse high-end brands like Cartier and Dries Van Noten.
Hotel Saint Vincent's amenities and surroundings
With a robust selection of on-site dining spots, you don't need to wander far for a delicious meal. San Lorenzo is the hotel's signature restaurant, serving coastal Creole classics, Italian-inspired dishes, European wines, and decadent desserts. For something on the casual side, dine at the Elizabeth Street Cafe, a French-Vietnamese eatery serving favorites like banh mi sandwiches and red curry noodles, as well as French pastries and espresso drinks. For late nights, head to the hotel's exclusive Chapel Club, a speakeasy-style lounge serving sultry cocktails and nightly music ranging from hard-hitting DJs to mellow jazz bands.
Though it may be hard to tear yourself away from the paradise of amenities at Hotel Saint Vincent, the Garden District is definitely worth exploring. Take a leisurely stroll along its tree-lined streets, where you'll be exposed to opulent antebellum mansions guarded by lush gardens and ornate fences. Some of the most famous mansions include Anne Rice's Greek Revival home at 1239 First Street and the Buckner Mansion featured in "American Horror Story" at 1410 Jackson Street. You are welcome to explore the neighborhood on your own, or you can book a free Garden District walking tour here.