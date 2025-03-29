Idaho's Popular Hike-In Hot Springs Offer Waterfalls And Rock Pools Set Amid A Scenic Cedar Forest
Idaho has you covered if you need a good soak after a long day of road-tripping or hiking. The state has over 100 accessible hot springs resorts for all budgets and types of soaking experiences. While some destinations offer naturally-fed, year-round resort experiences for a serene wilderness retreat, others are much more primitive, like the Jerry Johnson Hot Springs in north central Idaho. These popular hike-in springs are a local favorite not only for their peaceful setting deep in a cedar forest but also for their variety of hot-tub-like rock pools at different temperatures.
The Jerry Johnson Hot Springs are free-to-access and open year-round, making this a perfect natural place to get away from it all — though in the summers, you may have company. Today, the springs are described as family-friendly, but be aware that some visitors will forego their swimwear to soak, as clothing is optional. There are a few standard rules for this area, as it follows leave-no-trace practices and doesn't allow camping. Sturdy water shoes are highly recommended due to the sharp rocks.
The hot springs are both remote and accessible near the Idaho-Montana state border, about 65 miles from Missoula. Park on the other side of the highway and use the only restroom in the area before you cross the bridge and start your hike on the Warm Springs Trailhead.
Hike to the three pools at Jerry Johnson Hot Springs
After crossing the mighty Lochsa River, you've got a splendid 2.6-mile walk through a renewing cedar forest on a relatively flat, well-trodden path. The trail to Jerry Johnson Hot Springs is normally best during the late spring and summer months, but note that it will likely be slick after a good rain or during the early spring melt. Check the weather before you go and don't forget a sturdy trail pole or walking stick.
You'll find the first set of pools alongside Warm Springs Creek after walking a mile. These pools are fed by a waterfall dumping water that may reach 115 degrees Fahrenheit, though they will likely be underwater until the creek's water level drops. Be incredibly careful walking down to this pool, as the trail is steep.
The second set of pools is adjacent to a large boulder and is heavily used due to easy trail access. This set is normally accessible year-round and has a cooler water temperature, between 95 and 100 degrees Fahrenheit, along with incredible views and serene sounds of the cascading creek. A third set just up the trail and is worth the short walk. You'll be rewarded with spectacular mountain views and likely fewer visitors.
A day at one of Idaho's many hot springs makes a perfect winter road trip. If you visit Jerry Johnson in the winter, be sure to bring snowshoes or ice grips for your shoes in winter and have a four-wheel drive vehicle.
How to experience rugged north central Idaho
Idaho's wild mountains and lost rivers make this part of the state an incredible camping and outdoor destination. Even though no overnight camping is allowed at the springs, the Jerry Johnson Campground is less than 1.5 miles west of the Warm Springs Trailhead and has 20 beautiful trailer or tent camping spots. The campsite is easy to access off of U.S. Highway 12 and has many of the basics that you'll need for a few days with Mother Nature. The campsite is first-come, first-served and only open during summer months.
If you need gas, a warm bed, and a delicious hot meal any time of day (and a slice of berry cobbler or pumpkin bread), the nearby Lochsa Lodge has you covered year-round. The mountain resort is highly rated on Google Maps and has the nearest services to the Jerry Johnson Hot Springs.
Whether you are visiting Jerry Johnson Hot Springs from the east or west, you will be on U.S. Highway 12, one of the most historic routes in America. Don't miss out on the local history, like the Lewis and Clark Trail or the Nez Perce tribe. To learn more, drive 150 miles west, and you'll reach Idaho's first capital, Lewiston, a charming city at the edge of two rivers.