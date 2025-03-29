Idaho's Popular Hike-In Hot Springs Offer Waterfalls And Rock Pools Set Amid A Scenic Cedar Forest

Idaho has you covered if you need a good soak after a long day of road-tripping or hiking. The state has over 100 accessible hot springs resorts for all budgets and types of soaking experiences. While some destinations offer naturally-fed, year-round resort experiences for a serene wilderness retreat, others are much more primitive, like the Jerry Johnson Hot Springs in north central Idaho. These popular hike-in springs are a local favorite not only for their peaceful setting deep in a cedar forest but also for their variety of hot-tub-like rock pools at different temperatures.

The Jerry Johnson Hot Springs are free-to-access and open year-round, making this a perfect natural place to get away from it all — though in the summers, you may have company. Today, the springs are described as family-friendly, but be aware that some visitors will forego their swimwear to soak, as clothing is optional. There are a few standard rules for this area, as it follows leave-no-trace practices and doesn't allow camping. Sturdy water shoes are highly recommended due to the sharp rocks.

The hot springs are both remote and accessible near the Idaho-Montana state border, about 65 miles from Missoula. Park on the other side of the highway and use the only restroom in the area before you cross the bridge and start your hike on the Warm Springs Trailhead.