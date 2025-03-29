The Award-Winning Medieval Irish Inn Loved By Locals That's A Gem For Music, Food, Drinks, And Fun

In 14th-century Ireland, Dame Alice Kyteler became the first recorded person in the country to be accused of witchcraft. Today, in the heart of Kilkenny City, her former home, is a lively pub with authentic Irish fare, locally brewed beer, and traditional live music. Kyteler's Inn is not just a local watering hole. It's a reminder of the archaic attacks on independent women throughout history. The restaurant bar pays tribute to Kyteler with paintings, statues, and information boards documenting the events surrounding her trial.

Following the deaths of her four husbands, the "Merry Widow" was under a lot of suspicion from her stepchildren, especially after her fourth spouse notarized a will leaving everything to Kyteler and her son before he died. Eventually, the noblewoman was accused of witchcraft. Although Kyteler fled Ireland in 1324, her maidservant, Petronilla de Meath, was burnt at the stake for heresy, making her Ireland's first woman burned alive for witchcraft.

The eerie atmosphere of Ireland's first witch trial is immediately felt upon entering Kyteler's Inn. The stone archways, gothic window frames, and steel body armor decorating the walls carry you back to medieval Ireland. Furthermore, the dark, cozy nooks throughout the building make you feel like you've been personally invited into Alice Kyteler's home. While having a somewhat spooky charm, Kyteler's Inn is also a very cheerful and welcoming environment.