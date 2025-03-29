The Award-Winning Medieval Irish Inn Loved By Locals That's A Gem For Music, Food, Drinks, And Fun
In 14th-century Ireland, Dame Alice Kyteler became the first recorded person in the country to be accused of witchcraft. Today, in the heart of Kilkenny City, her former home, is a lively pub with authentic Irish fare, locally brewed beer, and traditional live music. Kyteler's Inn is not just a local watering hole. It's a reminder of the archaic attacks on independent women throughout history. The restaurant bar pays tribute to Kyteler with paintings, statues, and information boards documenting the events surrounding her trial.
Following the deaths of her four husbands, the "Merry Widow" was under a lot of suspicion from her stepchildren, especially after her fourth spouse notarized a will leaving everything to Kyteler and her son before he died. Eventually, the noblewoman was accused of witchcraft. Although Kyteler fled Ireland in 1324, her maidservant, Petronilla de Meath, was burnt at the stake for heresy, making her Ireland's first woman burned alive for witchcraft.
The eerie atmosphere of Ireland's first witch trial is immediately felt upon entering Kyteler's Inn. The stone archways, gothic window frames, and steel body armor decorating the walls carry you back to medieval Ireland. Furthermore, the dark, cozy nooks throughout the building make you feel like you've been personally invited into Alice Kyteler's home. While having a somewhat spooky charm, Kyteler's Inn is also a very cheerful and welcoming environment.
Kyteler's Inn is a local favorite for its hospitality and entertainment
Kilkenny's Kyteler's Inn is just 80 miles from Ireland's capital, Dublin. To get there, travelers can take the bus or train from cities like Waterford, Cork, and Dublin, or rent a car for more independence — but take heed of tips for Americans driving on the "wrong side of the road" in Ireland. Parking is also available near the pub, with street parking close by and a paid parking lot behind the property.
Tourists in Kilkenny treasure Kyteler's Inn just as much as the locals, having received a 4.2 score from over 2,800 reviewers on Tripadvisor for its historical ambiance and variety of entertainment. The Main Bar in Kyteler's Inn, which serves food and drinks around a flaming hearth, features a live trad session every evening during peak seasons. In the cellar sits the Tavern Bar, decorated in its original marble stone to resemble a dark cave. Once Alice Kyteler's kitchen, visitors can learn to make Irish coffee here and enjoy Irish whisky tasting.
The Courtyard Bar is another lively spot on the property that serves food and drinks. Also a smoking area, the beer garden broadcasts the biggest sports matches and hosts summer barbecues and live music. Finally, the Top Bar is a gothic-style great hall that's used as a late bar on the weekends, a theater during Kilkenny Arts Week, and host to Irish dancing performances during events like Kilkenny Tradfest.
An award-winning inn with quintessential Irish pub grub and an exclusive 'witches brew'
Kyteler's Inn serves a diverse range of farm-to-fork cuisines on their lunch and dinner menus. It helps to know what your meals will be like when visiting Ireland as some dishes may be quite unique to the country. Menus also include a quirky mock-up of a medieval newspaper with a description of the "Merry Widow" and her witch trial, so diners can learn all about the history of the building from their dinner table.
Additionally, the multi-award-winning inn serves local libations from several Kilkenny breweries, such as Smithwick's, Sullivan's, and Kilkenny Whiskey Guild, allowing visitors to have a plethora of local drinks of choice. One standout drink is Kyteler's exclusive Witches Brew in recognition of the woman accused of sorcery, heresy, and murder.
Kilkenny City is a striking reflection of the Irish Middle Ages, and though not quite steeped in enough witchcraft to be dubbed the "Salem of Europe," Kyteler's Inn adds to that antiquated magic. As Ireland's smallest city, most major attractions in Kilkenny are conveniently close to each other, making Kyteler's the perfect base for exploring the rest of this medieval borough. Other notable sites include Kilkenny Castle, a 12th-century fortress and thriving museum, and Rothe House and Garden, once owned by a local merchant in the 16th century.