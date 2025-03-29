One Of Europe's Friendliest Airports Has Nordic Charm, Impressive Efficiency, And Comfy Lounges
Airports can be frustrating places. You have to deal with parking, crowds, lines, and other irritations, which leave you stressed out as you're trying to start your vacation. However, there is one airport that may become one of the best (or at least smoothest) parts of your trip. The recently renovated Helsinki Airport in Finland received the 2024 ASQ (Airport Service Quality) award for customer service by the Airports Council International (ACI), as determined by a customer poll. It was also rated one of the top five airports in the world in 2024 by the research company SkyTrax. It may not come as much of a surprise. Finland is considered one of the happiest countries in the world.
Another area the airport did well was efficiency, particularly for business travelers. You can find premium parking right at the ground floor of the terminal with an elevator right up to the departures area, and a quick check-in process. There is a hotel right inside the airport, but if you don't have all night, there are also sleep pods if you need a nap between flights. If you want a haircut before a big meeting, you can get one at the airport's hair salon, Cutters, with no appointment. There are even 10 Spacehub workspaces where you can set up video meetings and calls in a soundproof area. For those who have mobility issues and others who need assistance, you simply have to book the airline's free services up to 48 hours before your flight. (Finland is also considered the world's best place to retire, so this fits in well.)
Lounges, shopping, and dining at the Helsinki Airport
Pristine lounges are another reason the Helsinki Airport excels, according to a reviewer on Yelp who said, "The cleanliness of the airport was what really felt nice after a long flight here. There was plenty of seating areas as well and overall, it was a great layover." The Aukio Lounge (above) has 360-degree screens that show changing nature scenes, along with soothing sounds and charging stations. Another lounge you should stop by is a Book Swap where you can take a book for free, as well as leave one you've finished. The area also provides places to sit and read. Another innovative area of the airport includes a terrace with both indoor and outdoor (open seasonally) spaces where you can watch planes take off from some of the runways. Another Yelp reviewer spoke of the friendliness of the staff, saying, "We went to the check-in to confirm all info and the team here is friendly-helpful ... So many friendly people all happy to speak with us for a while."
You'll find lots of places to shop as well. There are clothing stores, both high end and less expensive, several Finnish souvenir stores, jewelry and beauty shops, and even a Moomin store (if you're not familiar, the Moomins are adorable hippo-like book characters that originated in the country). You'll also find duty-free shops and bookstores, as well as an airport luggage shop, which is useful if you have any luggage mishaps. If you're hungry, there are a lot of options to choose from. Helsinki Airport has all sorts of cuisine. You'll find Asian, pizza, Middle Eastern, Irish, and Nordic food. There are coffee shops, including Moomin Coffee, and Pier Zero, which has vegan and gluten-free items.