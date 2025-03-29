One Of Europe's Friendliest Airports Has Nordic Charm, Impressive Efficiency, And Comfy Lounges

Airports can be frustrating places. You have to deal with parking, crowds, lines, and other irritations, which leave you stressed out as you're trying to start your vacation. However, there is one airport that may become one of the best (or at least smoothest) parts of your trip. The recently renovated Helsinki Airport in Finland received the 2024 ASQ (Airport Service Quality) award for customer service by the Airports Council International (ACI), as determined by a customer poll. It was also rated one of the top five airports in the world in 2024 by the research company SkyTrax. It may not come as much of a surprise. Finland is considered one of the happiest countries in the world.

Another area the airport did well was efficiency, particularly for business travelers. You can find premium parking right at the ground floor of the terminal with an elevator right up to the departures area, and a quick check-in process. There is a hotel right inside the airport, but if you don't have all night, there are also sleep pods if you need a nap between flights. If you want a haircut before a big meeting, you can get one at the airport's hair salon, Cutters, with no appointment. There are even 10 Spacehub workspaces where you can set up video meetings and calls in a soundproof area. For those who have mobility issues and others who need assistance, you simply have to book the airline's free services up to 48 hours before your flight. (Finland is also considered the world's best place to retire, so this fits in well.)