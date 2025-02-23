In The Middle Of Chicago, St. Louis And Indianapolis Is A Quaint Charming Illinois Town With Unique Shops
Chicago steals the spotlight when it comes to tourism in Illinois, but the Midwest state has more to offer than skyscrapers and Lake Michigan. That's especially true if you're looking for charming small towns to have a relaxing getaway — and if that's the case, Arcola needs to be on your radar. Not only does it have a tiny downtown bursting with personality and local artwork, but you'll also find quirky attractions at your fingertips, like the Hippie Memorial, fun annual festivals, and a wealth of shops dedicated to the Amish lifestyle.
This unassuming town is located smack in the middle of Chicago, St. Louis, and Indianapolis, giving you three large airports to choose from that are about two hours away. Arcola is home to around 3,000 people, and the surrounding area is comprised of large Amish communities. That makes it a truly unique place to visit, allowing you to immerse yourself in another culture and enjoy a slower pace of life. There's nothing in Arcola quite as striking as Chicago's waterfront road highlighting some of the world's best architecture, but if you prefer open spaces and quirky attractions, it's a wonderful destination in the heart of Illinois.
Indulge in the quirky side of Arcola with shops and public sculptures
Arcola is one of the quirkiest towns in the Midwest. For proof, look no further than the "Hippie Memorial" — a 62-foot-long work of art that stretches through downtown. Created by Bob Moomaw, the abstract sculpture celebrates acceptance, freedom, and being happy with who you are. Next to the memorial is a marker offering more details about the piece, and it's a wonderful spot to stop and reflect on how you ended up at this exact moment in time.
Another strange fact about Arcola is that John Gruelle, the creator of the iconic Raggedy Ann dolls, was born in town. To honor his legacy as an artist and cartoonist, you'll find bronze sculptures of Raggedy Ann and Andy perched on a bright red park bench. The installation is located just a few steps away from the "Hippie Memorial."
There aren't many shops in Arcola, but the ones that exist are eclectic and one-of-a-kind. Off Main Street, you'll find Yoder's Homestead Shop and its selection of Amish furniture, Raggedy Ann merchandise, and local country snacks. Further south is Kauffman Amish Furniture Outlet — and while you probably won't have space to bring home an armoire, it's a cool way to peruse aisles of locally made furniture. It's also Illinois' largest Amish furniture outlet, making it a quirky spot to check off your bucket list.
Planning your trip to Arcola, Illinois
Prepping for a trip to Arcola is similar to prepping for any small-town getaway. You'll need to deal with limited lodging options, determine the best airport, and prepare yourself for a bit of a road trip. Arcola has several regional airports in the vicinity, but most out-of-state visitors will end up flying into either Indianapolis, Chicago, or St. Louis. If you fly into the latter, make a detour to a charming town near the Illinois-Missouri border that's home to excellent shops and restaurants. Fly into Chicago, and you can take a different detour to explore a historic town full of vintage shops and nostalgic vibes. Regardless of the airport, you're looking at about a two-hour drive to Arcola.
Lodging options are sparse in town, and you'll likely need to settle for a fairly standard hotel. Green Mill Village Hotel & Suites is reasonably priced, and with amenities like an indoor pool and complimentary breakfast, it's a solid choice for your stay. Alternatively, you could try to snag a private rental in the surrounding countryside.
The best time to visit Arcola is during a seasonal event. These are held throughout the year, though the Annual Broom Corn Festival in September and the Raggedy Ann and Andy Rally in June might be the most popular. The former is a massive celebration of the town's agricultural history, featuring crafts and live entertainment. The latter is a festival dedicated to all things Raggedy Ann, including a mask contest, live auctions, and more.