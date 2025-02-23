In The Middle Of Chicago, St. Louis And Indianapolis Is A Quaint Charming Illinois Town With Unique Shops

Chicago steals the spotlight when it comes to tourism in Illinois, but the Midwest state has more to offer than skyscrapers and Lake Michigan. That's especially true if you're looking for charming small towns to have a relaxing getaway — and if that's the case, Arcola needs to be on your radar. Not only does it have a tiny downtown bursting with personality and local artwork, but you'll also find quirky attractions at your fingertips, like the Hippie Memorial, fun annual festivals, and a wealth of shops dedicated to the Amish lifestyle.

This unassuming town is located smack in the middle of Chicago, St. Louis, and Indianapolis, giving you three large airports to choose from that are about two hours away. Arcola is home to around 3,000 people, and the surrounding area is comprised of large Amish communities. That makes it a truly unique place to visit, allowing you to immerse yourself in another culture and enjoy a slower pace of life. There's nothing in Arcola quite as striking as Chicago's waterfront road highlighting some of the world's best architecture, but if you prefer open spaces and quirky attractions, it's a wonderful destination in the heart of Illinois.