Hidden On Lake Michigan's Shores Is A State Park With Empty Beaches, Scenic Trails And Calm Sand Dunes

The Michigan coastline has tons of gorgeous beaches and tucked-away camping spots. It's a paradise for those looking for quiet shoreside retreats, enchanting small towns, and expansive sandy dunes with limitless swimming, beachcombing, hiking, and biking options.

One of those secret little spots is the 303-acre Petoskey State Park, located on the Lower Peninsula's northwestern shore on the banks of Little Traverse Bay. Wedged between picturesque, charming towns like Harbor Springs and Petoskey, it's the place to go for family-friendly beachside camping, with lots of trails, birding and wildlife viewing, lake swimming, and beach lounging potential.

The sandy spot is a hub for many of the area's popular activities. It's an official site on the Sunset Coast Birding Trail, a noted location for seeing shorebirds and ducks along the water, ospreys and eagles overhead, and various songbirds during migration. And while the park has lots to keep you busy, from ice cream treats to kayak and paddleboard rentals, it's also conveniently located for shopping and dining in the nearby towns.