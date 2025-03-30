Hidden On Lake Michigan's Shores Is A State Park With Empty Beaches, Scenic Trails And Calm Sand Dunes
The Michigan coastline has tons of gorgeous beaches and tucked-away camping spots. It's a paradise for those looking for quiet shoreside retreats, enchanting small towns, and expansive sandy dunes with limitless swimming, beachcombing, hiking, and biking options.
One of those secret little spots is the 303-acre Petoskey State Park, located on the Lower Peninsula's northwestern shore on the banks of Little Traverse Bay. Wedged between picturesque, charming towns like Harbor Springs and Petoskey, it's the place to go for family-friendly beachside camping, with lots of trails, birding and wildlife viewing, lake swimming, and beach lounging potential.
The sandy spot is a hub for many of the area's popular activities. It's an official site on the Sunset Coast Birding Trail, a noted location for seeing shorebirds and ducks along the water, ospreys and eagles overhead, and various songbirds during migration. And while the park has lots to keep you busy, from ice cream treats to kayak and paddleboard rentals, it's also conveniently located for shopping and dining in the nearby towns.
Beachcombing, hiking, and camping at Petoskey State Park
The park sits on a mile of prime lakefront real estate, with sand dunes and much to explore. It's also a popular place to look for the eponymous Petoskey stones. These small pebbles have a distinctive pattern; in fact, they aren't even stones but fossilized corals, a reminder that this area was at the bottom of the ocean some 400 million years ago. But don't just look down at the rocks, or you'll miss beautiful views and sunsets out over the lake.
Petoskey is about much more than lounging by the dunes and rock collecting. The park has several short trails, but it's best considered a hub for the area's other trails and interesting sites. Several multi-use paths pass by the park, including the North Western State Trail, which links Petoskey with Mackinaw City, and the Little Traverse Wheelway, a 26-mile-long multi-use path connecting Harbor Springs and Charlevoix, situated between three lakes. Both pass just outside the park entrance and while you don't have to do their entire lengths, they provide opportunities to explore in every direction.
If you're looking to stay a while and enjoy the tranquility, Petoskey State Park is the perfect place to camp. It offers multiple options, including group camping, two mini cabins, and two modern campgrounds. The campgrounds have more than 170 spaces for tents, vans, and RVs. Cedar trees shade many sites, and the spots in the Tannery Creek campground are just steps away from the lakeshore. During the summer season, a free trolley runs between the campgrounds and downtown Petoskey.
Tips and tricks for visiting Petoskey State Park and enjoying it
Petoskey State Park is located at the headwaters of Little Traverse Bay, roughly midway between Traverse City and the tip of the Lower Peninsula at Mackinaw City. The park is on state road M-119, the tree tunnel lakeside road that transforms into a fall foliage wonderland in autumn. If you're flying in, the Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City and the Chippewa County International Airport are both about an hour and a half away by car. If you're not looking to camp in the park, you can find many other lodging options in Petoskey or Harbor Springs, which are around ten minutes away.
The best time to visit this part of Michigan is the middle of summer, particularly during July and August. During those months, daytime temperatures are in the high 70s degrees Fahrenheit, and lake water temperatures are at their highest, around 67. The busy camping season is between Memorial and Labor Days, but the campgrounds are usually open between May and October. While the park stays open year-round, the day-use parking lot closes over winter due to snow and sand drifts.
If you're bringing your dog, you should know that the park welcomes pets except on the shoreline, which is a nesting habitat for piping plovers. Park entry by car or RV requires a Michigan Recreation Passport, which is available for purchase at the ranger station. Campground reservations inside the park are presently $41 per night and can be made on the DNR's website.