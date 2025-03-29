America's Third Deepest Lake Is A Blue Paradise Surrounded By Four Seasons Of Wine And Natural Beauty

The American landscape is extremely diverse, but one thing all regions have in common is lakes. From the charming Northeast woodlands of Lake Champlain to the rugged Utah desert scenery of the Great Salt Lake, the United States has one of the most varied collections of lakes in the world. Many of America's lakes are not merely scenic but also possess some impressive statistics. For example, the namesake feature of Oregon's stunning Crater Lake National Park is that it's the deepest lake in the U.S., reaching depths of 1,943 feet. But while Crater Lake is a fairly well-known destination, another one of America's deepest lakes is an under-the-radar gem with some of the country's best outdoor adventure spots. Though not quite as deep as Crater Lake, Washington's wonderful Lake Chelan is an equally unmissable outdoor paradise.

With a maximum depth of 1,486 feet, Lake Chelan is the third-deepest freshwater lake in the United States. The lake owes its notable depths to previous ice ages when massive glacial fields eroded the soft rock at the lake's depth and compressed its bottom into a deep and narrow basin. Lake Chelan is also notable for its unique shape. Though it hits a maximum width of one or two miles across, the entire lake is more than 50 miles long. This unique, elongated shape makes it look more like an unusually wide river or fjord than a lake! But this long shape also means that Lake Chelan's shores cover a large area across Washington's stunning North Cascade Mountains, with plenty of spectacular parks, charming towns, and even a prominent wine country along its banks.