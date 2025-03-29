The Secret Seating Hack That Can Make San Francisco's Michelin-Star Restaurants Affordable

Michelin-star restaurants are easy to come by and often difficult to afford. In San Francisco, there are 171 Michelin-star restaurants as of March 2025, and over 95 of them are considered the price of a "special occasion" and "spare no expense" dining experience. To put it in more common terms, this means there are three- or four-dollar signs next to these establishments' names when you research their price ranges. Wowza — we know! However, Bay Area locals found a loophole to dine like the wealthy on a dime, and it's a pretty sweet deal. The secret: sit at the bar.

Hearing Michelin-star is quite intriguing, but on the other hand, it may scare customers away. Their famed tasting menus are sometimes a package deal with a set price of more than $300 per person. Saison Wine Bar, for example, has an eye-bulging price of over $328 per person, and Californios has a set menu for just under $310 per person. Instead of digging into your savings to live out your caviar dreams, you can still try their unique dishes without spending an arm and a leg by grabbing a seat at the bar. So, when you're scouring Yelp for places to eat during your next San Fran vacation, don't overlook these mouthwatering winners.