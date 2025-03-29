The 'World's First Sandboard Park' Is A World-Class Coastal Paradise In Oregon To Soar Down Sandy Slopes
Who says shredding down the slopes is exclusively a winter activity? Swap snow-covered peaks for rolling dunes at Sand Master Sandboarding Park in Florence, Oregon, the world's first-ever sandboarding park. This epic park is a mecca for sandboarding, a thrilling and somewhat unusual sport that can only be enjoyed in specific parts of the world, such as Oregon's world-famous coastal dunes. If you've never heard of sandboarding before, you will likely get the gist of it just from the name itself. Much like snowboarding, sandboarding involves carving down steep slopes on specially constructed boards, only instead of fresh powder, you're maneuvering through soft sand. It offers the same adrenaline rush and electrifying ride as any other downhill sport and is backed by a thriving community of passionate people. Whether you're a first-timer or an experienced rider, Sand Master Park has something for everyone.
The dunes are located in southwest Oregon, roughly 184 miles from the international airport in Portland. The nearest local airport is the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport in North Bend (around an hour away), where you'll find a quirky geek chic motel with cozy charm, the perfect place to start your adventure on Oregon's coast. Oregon itself is full of natural wonders, like the colorful paradise of Painted Hills. However, the coastal dunes at Sand Master Park are like no other place on Earth. The landscape is ancient, complex, and otherworldly, with breathtaking beauty that's hard to find elsewhere. Besides sandboarding, the dunes are also a playground for many other outdoor adventures, from dune buggy cruising to horseback riding and more. With lush forests inland and endless miles of Pacific Ocean coastline, this region is as diverse as it gets.
All about Sand Master Sandboarding Park, Oregon
Sand Master Sandboarding Park is home to 200 acres of sand dunes and spans 40 miles of the Pacific coastline. The terrain is accessible to both absolute beginners and pros, with dunes of every size and for every skill level. Newcomers can sharpen their skills with lessons, while experienced riders can race down the park's tallest dunes. The unique landscape is constantly shifting and changing, which means new riding challenges every time you visit. As you gain confidence, you can put your skills to the test on ramps and jumps. As with learning any new sport, especially one as tricky as sandboarding, tumbles and falls are inevitable — thankfully, the soft, fluffy sand will cushion your landing. The park also has safety gear rentals to ensure that no accidents lead to injuries.
Much like surfing and snowboarding, the sandboarding community has its own distinct culture. The park has a laid-back and fun atmosphere that will make you want to visit again and again. The on-site pro shop sells all kinds of sandboarding merch and gear, including customized boards for those who want to take their love of the sport to the next level. Sand Master Park also hosts international sandboarding competitions, an exciting chance to witness top riders in action. As for the best time to try out this unique sport? The Oregon coast may be known for its mild year-round climate, but summer is the best time to enjoy sandboarding due to the dry weather. Though it's technically possible to sandboard in the rain, the wet sand makes it tougher to have a smooth ride.
A guide to Oregon's coastal dunes
After an adrenaline-filled day at Sand Master, slow down the pace on Oregon's coastal dunes and uncover all its majestic wonders beyond the park. The state's sand dunes are a one-of-a-kind landscape that can't be found anywhere else in the world. In fact, it's the largest of its kind in North America. The dunes are a geological wonder 12 million years in the making and were once part of the Coast Mountain Range, shaped over time by the wind and surrounding waters. The desert-like landscape is surrounded by the ocean, lakes, rivers, and coastal rainforests, and the biodiversity is truly extraordinary. The expansive terrain has many fascinating features within it, including mounds of sand known as hummocks, wavy formations called transverse dunes, tree islands that are essentially forests buried in sand, fertile estuaries teeming with aquatic life, and oblique dunes that can soar up to 500 feet above sea level.
Needless to say, there is much to see and do in the Oregon dunes region. There are also many different ways to experience it, including scenic hikes along the many marked trails, guided ATV and dune buggy tours, horseback riding excursions, and paddling on a kayak, canoe, or stand-up paddle board. Of course, there's also the Oregon Dunes National Recreation area located 25 miles down the coast from Sand Master Park. This vast territory is home to one of the largest temperate coastal sand dunes on the planet. Complete with misty forests, windswept dunes, calm beaches, and remote campgrounds, it's among the most underrated destinations in Oregon for a quiet vacation. Whether you're chasing the adrenaline of sandboarding or embracing the calm of nature, a trip to Oregon's coastal dunes is essential.