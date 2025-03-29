The 'World's First Sandboard Park' Is A World-Class Coastal Paradise In Oregon To Soar Down Sandy Slopes

Who says shredding down the slopes is exclusively a winter activity? Swap snow-covered peaks for rolling dunes at Sand Master Sandboarding Park in Florence, Oregon, the world's first-ever sandboarding park. This epic park is a mecca for sandboarding, a thrilling and somewhat unusual sport that can only be enjoyed in specific parts of the world, such as Oregon's world-famous coastal dunes. If you've never heard of sandboarding before, you will likely get the gist of it just from the name itself. Much like snowboarding, sandboarding involves carving down steep slopes on specially constructed boards, only instead of fresh powder, you're maneuvering through soft sand. It offers the same adrenaline rush and electrifying ride as any other downhill sport and is backed by a thriving community of passionate people. Whether you're a first-timer or an experienced rider, Sand Master Park has something for everyone.

The dunes are located in southwest Oregon, roughly 184 miles from the international airport in Portland. The nearest local airport is the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport in North Bend (around an hour away), where you'll find a quirky geek chic motel with cozy charm, the perfect place to start your adventure on Oregon's coast. Oregon itself is full of natural wonders, like the colorful paradise of Painted Hills. However, the coastal dunes at Sand Master Park are like no other place on Earth. The landscape is ancient, complex, and otherworldly, with breathtaking beauty that's hard to find elsewhere. Besides sandboarding, the dunes are also a playground for many other outdoor adventures, from dune buggy cruising to horseback riding and more. With lush forests inland and endless miles of Pacific Ocean coastline, this region is as diverse as it gets.